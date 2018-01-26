Day At The Track

Diamond Creek NZ Derby Nominations

09:54 AM 26 Jan 2018 NZDT
Chase Auckland, Auckland Reactor, Harness racing
Chase Auckland is unbeaten in seven races to date
Trish Dunell Photo
Auckland Reactor winning the 2008 NZ Derby
Courtesy Of Race Images, Christchurch, New Zealand

The nominations for the harness racing New Zealand Derby are out which include unbeaten Auckland Reactor gelding Chase Auckland.

A total of 44 pacers were nominated for the Group One $200,000 Diamond Creek Farm New Zealand Derby, when nominations closed earlier this week. 

This prestigious race will be held on the 6 April.  Nominations are headed up by NRM Sires Stakes Final winner Chase Auckland, and runner up King of Swing. 

The 44 horses nominated are listed below.  Their current fixed odds prices (NZ Dollars) will be released by the TAB early next week.

Please note sustaining fee is due on Wednesday, 28 February 2018 at 3pm (NZ time).

For more details on the Diamond Creek Farm New Zealand Derby, please visit addington.co.nz/racing/promotions-incentives/

Alternatively, please call the Addington’s Racing Department on (03) 338 9094. 

3YO pacers nominated for the Diamond Creek Farm New Zealand Derby are;

  1. Duke of Wellington  - American Ideal
  2. Henry Hubert – Bettor’s Delight
  3. Jazzy Star – Auckland Reactor
  4. Acuto – Art Official
  5. Ardtoo – Auckland Reactor
  6. Born to Run – Bettor’s Delight
  7. Cullenburn – Christian Cullen
  8. Culpeka – Mach Three
  9. Fizzing – Mach Three
  10. Friend - Changeover
  11. Johnny Mac – Mach Three
  12. Mach Up – Mach Three
  13. Master Moonlite – Art Major
  14. Naholo - Panspacificflight
  15. Nota Bene Denario – Well Said
  16. Ocean Ridge – Mach Three
  17. Recco Lover – Bettor’s Delight
  18. Sheriff – Bettor’s Delight
  19. Tennyson Bromac – Bettor’s Delight
  20. Times Stride – Rocknroll Hanover
  21. Tuapeka Trick – Bettor’s Delight
  22. Voodoo Prince - Artsplace
  1. All U Need Is Faith – Art Major
  2. Aloka – Bettor’s Delight
  3. American Brave – American Ideal
  4. Ana Malak – Bettor’s Delight
  5. Anthem – Bettor’s Delight
  6. Aramis – Sir Lincoln
  7. Beachbabebeauty - Somebeachsomewhere
  8. Diamonds N Cash – Rocknroll Hanover
  9. Duplicated - Somebeachsomewhere
  10. Funatthebeach - Somebeachsomewhere
  11. Hail Christian – Christian Cullen
  12. On the Cards – Bettor’s Delight
  13. Star Commander – Art Major
  14. The Devils Own – Art Major
  15. Ashley Locaz – Bettor’s Delight
  16. Pat’s Delight – Bettor’s Delight
  17. The Bus – Art Major
  18. The Dorchester – Mach Three
  19. Sicario - Somebeachsomewhere
  20. Chase Auckland – Auckland Reactor
  21. King of Swing – Rocknroll Hanover
  22. Alta Maestro – Art Major

Harnesslink Media

 

 

 

