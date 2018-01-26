Diamond Creek NZ Derby Nominations

The nominations for the harness racing New Zealand Derby are out which include unbeaten Auckland Reactor gelding Chase Auckland.
A total of 44 pacers were nominated for the Group One $200,000 Diamond Creek Farm New Zealand Derby, when nominations closed earlier this week.
This prestigious race will be held on the 6 April. Nominations are headed up by NRM Sires Stakes Final winner Chase Auckland, and runner up King of Swing.
The 44 horses nominated are listed below. Their current fixed odds prices (NZ Dollars) will be released by the TAB early next week.
Please note sustaining fee is due on Wednesday, 28 February 2018 at 3pm (NZ time).
For more details on the Diamond Creek Farm New Zealand Derby, please visit addington.co.nz/racing/promotions-incentives/.
Alternatively, please call the Addington’s Racing Department on (03) 338 9094.
3YO pacers nominated for the Diamond Creek Farm New Zealand Derby are;
|
- Duke of Wellington - American Ideal
- Henry Hubert – Bettor’s Delight
- Jazzy Star – Auckland Reactor
- Acuto – Art Official
- Ardtoo – Auckland Reactor
- Born to Run – Bettor’s Delight
- Cullenburn – Christian Cullen
- Culpeka – Mach Three
- Fizzing – Mach Three
- Friend - Changeover
- Johnny Mac – Mach Three
- Mach Up – Mach Three
- Master Moonlite – Art Major
- Naholo - Panspacificflight
- Nota Bene Denario – Well Said
- Ocean Ridge – Mach Three
- Recco Lover – Bettor’s Delight
- Sheriff – Bettor’s Delight
- Tennyson Bromac – Bettor’s Delight
- Times Stride – Rocknroll Hanover
- Tuapeka Trick – Bettor’s Delight
- Voodoo Prince - Artsplace
|
- All U Need Is Faith – Art Major
- Aloka – Bettor’s Delight
- American Brave – American Ideal
- Ana Malak – Bettor’s Delight
- Anthem – Bettor’s Delight
- Aramis – Sir Lincoln
- Beachbabebeauty - Somebeachsomewhere
- Diamonds N Cash – Rocknroll Hanover
- Duplicated - Somebeachsomewhere
- Funatthebeach - Somebeachsomewhere
- Hail Christian – Christian Cullen
- On the Cards – Bettor’s Delight
- Star Commander – Art Major
- The Devils Own – Art Major
- Ashley Locaz – Bettor’s Delight
- Pat’s Delight – Bettor’s Delight
- The Bus – Art Major
- The Dorchester – Mach Three
- Sicario - Somebeachsomewhere
- Chase Auckland – Auckland Reactor
- King of Swing – Rocknroll Hanover
- Alta Maestro – Art Major
Harnesslink Media