Diamond Creek NZ Derby Nominations

Courtesy Of Race Images, Christchurch, New Zealand

Chase Auckland is unbeaten in seven races to date

The nominations for the harness racing New Zealand Derby are out which include unbeaten Auckland Reactor gelding Chase Auckland.

A total of 44 pacers were nominated for the Group One $200,000 Diamond Creek Farm New Zealand Derby, when nominations closed earlier this week.

This prestigious race will be held on the 6 April. Nominations are headed up by NRM Sires Stakes Final winner Chase Auckland, and runner up King of Swing.

The 44 horses nominated are listed below. Their current fixed odds prices (NZ Dollars) will be released by the TAB early next week.

Please note sustaining fee is due on Wednesday, 28 February 2018 at 3pm (NZ time).

For more details on the Diamond Creek Farm New Zealand Derby, please visit addington.co.nz/racing/promotions-incentives/.

Alternatively, please call the Addington’s Racing Department on (03) 338 9094.

3YO pacers nominated for the Diamond Creek Farm New Zealand Derby are;

Duke of Wellington - American Ideal Henry Hubert – Bettor’s Delight Jazzy Star – Auckland Reactor Acuto – Art Official Ardtoo – Auckland Reactor Born to Run – Bettor’s Delight Cullenburn – Christian Cullen Culpeka – Mach Three Fizzing – Mach Three Friend - Changeover Johnny Mac – Mach Three Mach Up – Mach Three Master Moonlite – Art Major Naholo - Panspacificflight Nota Bene Denario – Well Said Ocean Ridge – Mach Three Recco Lover – Bettor’s Delight Sheriff – Bettor’s Delight Tennyson Bromac – Bettor’s Delight Times Stride – Rocknroll Hanover Tuapeka Trick – Bettor’s Delight Voodoo Prince - Artsplace All U Need Is Faith – Art Major Aloka – Bettor’s Delight American Brave – American Ideal Ana Malak – Bettor’s Delight Anthem – Bettor’s Delight Aramis – Sir Lincoln Beachbabebeauty - Somebeachsomewhere Diamonds N Cash – Rocknroll Hanover Duplicated - Somebeachsomewhere Funatthebeach - Somebeachsomewhere Hail Christian – Christian Cullen On the Cards – Bettor’s Delight Star Commander – Art Major The Devils Own – Art Major Ashley Locaz – Bettor’s Delight Pat’s Delight – Bettor’s Delight The Bus – Art Major The Dorchester – Mach Three Sicario - Somebeachsomewhere Chase Auckland – Auckland Reactor King of Swing – Rocknroll Hanover Alta Maestro – Art Major