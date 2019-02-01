Team Teal auction to launch campaign

The Team Teal Campaign for 2019 begins today and runs until the 10th March.

All female drivers in New Zealand will wear teal coloured driving pants in every race day drive to raise funds and awareness for Ovarian Cancer.

Two out of three women diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer will not survive.

The campaign raises funds that go directly to the Australian New Zealand Gynaecological Oncology Group to assist with research in New Zealand. Last year we raised $20,000 and this year we are aiming to raise $30,000.

We have a number of generous donors already and money raising initiatives to get the fundraising off the ground:

- $200 from Harness Racing New Zealand per winning driver wearing teal pants

- $100 from Woodlands Stud per winning driver wearing teal pants

- $100 from the Club per winning driver wearing teal pants - *Kapiti is capped at $200, Stratford is capped at $100.

- $2000 from the Otago Awards Committee

- $500 from Stuart and Marg Valentine

- 10% of every ticket sold for Addington Raceway’s International Night will go to the cause

- $100 from Northern Southland TC

- If Forbury Park have no winners over the period in teal pants they will make a donation.

- Aldebaran Park will donate $100 for every Southland meeting that has a winner in teal pants.

-$5 from every ticket sold at Alexandra Park’s Teal Night will go to the cause

We have also been very lucky to secure an item to be auctioned off on Trademe courtesy of Addington Raceway.

A race sponsorship package for the 1st March and a hospitality package for 6 people has been put up by Addington with all

proceeds going to the cause.

The auction will run until 4pm on Sunday 10th February via this link: https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/Listing.

Please feel free to pass the link on to anyone who you think might be interested in this fantastic auction!