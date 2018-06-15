Day At The Track

A rare chance to view Bettor’s Delight

10:40 AM 15 Jun 2018 NZST
Woodlands Stud are opening their gates to the harness racing industry for an open day on Sunday, 30th September.
 
A rare opportunity for lovers of harness racing who wish to view the boutique breeding establishment and their imposing stallion roster.
 
Woodlands Stud is welcoming two new stallions, Downbytheseaside and What The Hill, to their already impressive stallion roster in the new season which makes it the perfect opportunity for potential breeders to inspect these stallions in the flesh.
 
Of course, it is also a chance to view World Class stallion Bettor’s Delight at his Southern Hemisphere home. An opportunity that can’t be
missed!
 
The other stallions being paraded on the day will be Sweet Lou, the handsome stallion with plenty of recent hype, gun sire American Ideal who continues to stay amongst our top sires in Australasia and resident stallions Highview Tommy and Pegasus Spur.
 
“Woodlands Stud are thrilled to be able to give the industry a chance to come and see our top-class operation. We see it as our way to thank the industry for their support over the years as well as giving visitors a chance to see some of the best stallions of our time,” said Stacey Markham, Sales and Marketing Manager at Woodlands Stud.
 
“We have made the date work in conjunction with Harness Racing New Zealand’s Conference and Annual Awards dinner which is being held at Alexandra Park the night before. We will put on a bus to and from Alexandra Park on Sunday for anyone who wishes to come out to the open day,” Markham said.
 
There will be a breakfast and drinks provided and at the time of the open day there will also be an abundance of foals on the ground for viewing.
 
Giveaways and prizes will be drawn throughout the event for those in attendance, including a free service to one of the stallions.
 
In Brief:
Woodlands Stud Open Day
Date: Sunday 30 th September 2018
Time: 10am-2pm
Location: Woodlands Stud, 460 North Road, RD2, Papakura
 
RSVP’s are a must for catering purposes, please contact Stacey Markham on
stacey@woodlandsstud.co.nz or 021 595 492. Please note also that as there are quarantine areas on
the farm there will be some restrictions in place on the day.
 
Stacey Markham
