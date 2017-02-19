Day At The Track

2017 Miracle Mile barrier draw

06:13 PM 19 Feb 2017 NZDT
GUN DRAW: Our Waikiki Beach
GUN DRAW: Our Waikiki Beach

Mark Purdon's star pair drew perfectly in the harness racing barrier draw for the $750,000 Ainsworth Miracle Mile at Tabcorp Park @ Club Menangle today.

The only problem was, neither of them was Lazarus.

Inter Dominion winner Smolda drew gate one and Our Waikiki Beach drew four but is expected to come into gate three when the second emergency, Major Crocker, is scratched, despite drawing barrier two.

Purdon's star four-year-old Lazarus threw the race open when he drew out in gate eight (will come into six with the emergencies out) but can be expected to endure a wide run if he is to figure in the finish.

David Aiken's pair of hotshots Lennytheshark (six) and Hectorjayjay (gate 10) also drew poorly as did another speedster Yayas Hotspot, who has to contend with gate nine if he had any hope of being first to the pegs.

The final draw for the $740,000 Group One classic, to be run next Saturday night at Menangle is:

1. SMOLDA

2. MAJOR CROCKER (2nd em)

3. BLING IT ON

4. OUR WAIKIKI BEACH

5. SALTY ROBYN

6. LENNYTHESHARK

7. AZTEC BROMAC (1st em)

8. LAZARUS

9. YAYAS HOTSPOT

10. HECTORJAYJAY

 

By MICHAEL COURT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Includes Video
