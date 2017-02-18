Aiken duo seal Miracle Mile berths

Hectorjayjay and Lennytheshark gave David Aiken a double-barrelled harness racing attack on next week's $750,000 Ainsworth Miracle Mile when they won the two qualifying sprints tonight at Tabcorp Park Menangle.

Lennytheshark quickly found the front and led all the way to win the Canadian Club Sprint in 1:50.3, beating Yayas Hotspot and Aztec Bromac with the first two horses automatically sealing Miracle Mile spots alongside Chariots Of Fire winner Lazarus.

Trainer David Aiken barely had time to smile as he quickly harnessed up Hectorjayjay, who put in a repeat performance of his stablemate's effort, zipping across to lead from gate five before cruising home in 1:51.5, beating the gusty Smolda and pegs-hugging Major Crocker.

"His gate speed is his biggest asset so we really had to make use of that tonight," commented young reinsman Josh Aiken, who drove a confident race on Hectorjayjay, ensuring this 50th Miracle Mile will have all the big guns except defending champion Have Faith In Me.

Last year's winner finished a disappointing sixth in the Canadian Club Sprint and connections quickly ruled out any possibility of the five-year-old being here next weekend to defend the title he won last year in a record 1:47.5.

With the committee of Club Menangle heading off to decide on the other three runners, the five assured of a Miracle Mile run were Lazarus, Lennytheshark, Yayas Hotspot, Hectorjayjay and Smolda.

Lennytheshark

Hectorjayjay

By MICHAEL COURT