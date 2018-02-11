Day At The Track

Everybody loves Kung Fu's fighting

04:51 AM 11 Feb 2018 NZDT
Jilliby Kung Fu and happy connections
Jilliby Kung Fu scores a 1:48.8 mile win in tonight’s $200,000 Cordina Chicken Farms Chariots Of Fire at Tabcorp Park Menangle
Lett Photography

An Australasian equal record run of 1:48.8 threw Jilliby Kung Fu right into the mix for the harness racing Ainsworth Miracle Mile in a fortnight following a fabulous win in tonight’s $200,000 Cordina Chicken Farms Chariots Of Fire.

It could be said the race was over in a flash at Tabcorp Park Menangle when this sensational Victorian pacer made light of his wide No 7 barrier and fired off the arm in stunning fashion to burn to the front with the polemarker, second favourite Let It Ride, having no choice but to surrender the front to the barnstorming Jilliby Kung Fu.

Yet this was a race that had to be earned and there was no way Amanda Turnbull and Atomic Red were going to hand the race to ‘Jilliby’ on a platter as they were quick to whip up outside the leader and make it a serious staying test.

With a first half of 55.6s (quarters of 27.4 and 28.2s) it was certainly no place for the faint-hearted.

Yet a third quarter of 26.6 did little to shake off his rivals and it was only in the closing stages that Let It Ride extricated himself from behind the leader and made a three-wide attack on the leader with Atomic Red wilting only slightly into third place after his hard run.

But the final split of 26.6 for a closing half of 53.2s told the story as Jilly Kung Fu equalled the track record of 1:48.8 set by Have Faith In Me in the 2016 Miracle Mile, defeating Let It Ride by 1.3m with Atomic Red 7.3m further back in third spot, just ahead of outsider Whittaker .

With a run like that there is little doubt Jilliby Kung Fu and his young reinsman Jason Lee have earned their berth against Australasia’s best pacers in the $750,000 Ainsworth Miracle Mile to be run on Saturday night, February 24.

That decision, according to Jason, is entirely up to ‘mum’, trainer Marg Lee.

“Opportunities like this may only come along once in a lifetime and if it is up to me and the horse pulls up OK, we’d be taking that invitation for sure,” he said.

“The son of Four Starzzz Shark has matured so much as a four-year-old from the young horse that just refused to run past other horses. Now he’s the full package.”

8 9:44pm CORDINA CHICKEN FARMS CHARIOTS OF FIRE (GROUP 1) 1609M
$200,000 4YO. RBD. Mobile Final Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 JILLIBY KUNG FU  $120,000   Fr7 9 Margaret Lee Jason Lee   $ 2.10 fav  GS L SWAB
  BAY HORSE 4 by FOUR STARZZZ SHARK CA out of SLIP SLOP SLAP (PERFECT ART USA) 
Owner(s): Levarg Racing Group 
Breeder(s): D J Poole, S B Poole
2 LET IT RIDE NZ  $ 30,000   Fr1 1 Tim Butt Anthony Butt 1.30 $ 3.50   GS D/F$400 UW SWAB
3 ATOMIC RED  $ 20,000   Fr8 10 Steve Turnbull Amanda Turnbull 8.60 $ 5.60   WF FT SWAB
4 WHITTAKER NZ  $ 10,000   Fr3 4 Mark Jones Ashlee Grives 11.20 $ 21.40    
5 PAY ME SAM  $ 5,000   Fr5 7 Paul Fitzpatrick Gavin Fitzpatrick 11.80 $ 21.90    
6 GOTTA GO YA HU NZ  $ 3,000   Fr10 12 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton 13.40 $ 29.10   COTFB RAS
7 ANGEL IN WHITE NZ  $ 3,000   Fr9 11 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Andy McCarthy 17.10 $ 45.50   COTFB RAS
8 CONVICTION  $ 3,000   Fr6 8 Steve Turnbull Mitch Turnbull 18.00 $ 57.60   RAS
9 JOES STAR OF MIA  $ 3,000   Fr2 3 Steve Turnbull Steve Turnbull 19.50 $ 58.60    
10 OUR UNCLE SAM  $ 3,000   Fr4 6 Chris Frisby Anthony Frisby 23.40 $ 17.50   (L)
Scratchings
 
COWBOYS N ALIENS NZ 2
OUR TRIPLE PLAY NZ 5
Track Rating: GOOD   Gross Time: 1:48:8 Mile Rate: 1:48:8
First Quarter: 27.4 Second Quarter: 28.2 Third Quarter: 26.6 Fourth Quarter: 26.6
Margins: 1.3m x 7.3m
 
Michael Court
Includes Video
