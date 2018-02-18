$200,000 New South Wales Derby Field

Harness racing trainer Emma Stewart is set to dominate the $200,000 APG New South Wales Derby after qualifying four for next Saturday's classic at Tabcorp Park Menangle.

The Victorian trainer won two of the heats on Saturday night with Maraetai in the opening heat and hot favourite Poster Boy in the second, the latter beating his own stablemate Major Times.

Stewart snuck her fourth contender into the classic when Tam Major was the fastest fourth placegetter of the three heats, joining the nine automatic qualifiers who finished placed in the three heats.

He was fourth to Victoria Derby winner Colt Thirty One, who led throughout in the final heat.

"It is a special thrill to qualify four for the Derby, it is the race the owners want to be in," said Stewart.

Stewart says while Poster Boy is her personal favourite, that won't affect champion driver Chris Alford's choice of who he partners in the final after he reined both of Stewart's heat winners.

"I don't need to make a decision now so I will probably wait until after the barrier draw," says Alford.

The barrier draw for the Derby will be held on Monday morning, with two emergencies to be drawn in the field.

The acceptors for the Derby are: Code Bailey, Colt Thirty One, Higherthananeagle, Little Peanut, Major Times, Maraetai, Poster Boy, Tam Major, The Black Prince, The Devils Own. Emergencies: Divine State, All U Need Is Faith.

Derby Heat 1

Derby Heat 2

Derby Heat 3

Mandy Madern