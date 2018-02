The big four on Miracle Mile night

These are the barrier draws for the Big 4 harness racing Group One races at Club Menangle on Saturday night, 24th February.

$750,000 Ainsworth Miracle Mile

1: Tiger Tara by Bettor's Delight

2: Atomic Red (2Em) by Rocknroll Hanover

3: Anything For Love by Rock N Roll Heaven

4: My Field Marshal by Art Major

5: Jilliby Kung Fu by Four Stazzz Shark

6: Soho Tribeca by American Ideal

7: Lennytheshark by Four Starzzz Shark

8: Charlaval by Four Starzzz Shark

9: Let It Ride (1Em) by Rock N Roll Heaven

10: Lazarus by Bettor's Delight

Macarthur Square Ladyship Mile

1: Rocker Band by Rocknroll Hanover

2: Ameretto by Million Dollar Cam

3: Partyon by Bettor's Delight

4: Our Golden Goddess by Art Major

5: Ima Mystery Girl (1Em) by Village Jasper

6: Carlas Pixel by Courage Under Fire

7: Miss Riviera Belle by Bettor's Delight

8: My Rona Gold by Klondike Kid

9: A Piccadilly Princess by Bettor's Delight

10: Berisari (2Em) by Safari

11: Delishka by Bettor's Delight

12: Shakahari by Courage Under Fire

John Gibson Memorial NSW Oaks

1: Redbank Addi (1Em) by Rock N Roll Heaven

2: Imprincessgemma by Village Jolt

3: Ideal Pleasure by Bettor's Delight

4: Fame Assured by Mach Three

5: Shez All Rock by Rock N Roll Heaven

6: War Dan Bad Girl by Bettor's Delight

7: My Sweetchilliphilly by Betterthancheddar

8: Nostra Villa by Art Major

9: Callmequeenbee by Shadow Play

10: Macey jayde by Shadow Play

11: Soho Burning Love by Auckland Reactor

12: Prophesy (2Em) by Somebeachsomewhere

APG NSW Derby

1: Colt Thirty One by Mach Three

2: Major Times by Art Major

3: Divine State (1Em) by Tintin In America

4: Poster Boy by Somebeachsomewhere

5: Maraetai by Somebeachsomewhere

6: Higherthananeagle by Mach Three

7: All U Need Is Faith (2Em) by Art Major

8: The Black Prince by Bettor's Delight

9: Code Bailey by Christian Cullen

10: Tam Major by Art Major

11: The Devils Own by Art Major

12: Little Peanut by Blissfull Hall

For further information contact Club Menangle Racing Manager David Wonson (02) 4645 2200

*Em = Emergency

Mandy Madern