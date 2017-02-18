World record run in NSW Derby Heat

The Purdon Express rolled on during heats of the New South Wales Derby at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight with the champion New Zealand trainer's All Stars harness racing stable winning two of the three qualifying heats.

While the defeat of Ultimate Machete appeared to burst that bubble for Purdon, who admitted his Bettor's Delight youngster was beaten a long way from home, Vincent and Motu Meteor both scored strong wins and will give Purdon a hat-trick of hopes in the final with Ultimate Machete still qualifying despite a fading third.

Still it was the win of Atomic Red which had everybody talking as the Steve Turnbull-trained and Amanda Turnbull-driven son of Rocknroll Hanover led all the way over the 2400m to score a slashing win in track record time.

Taken straight to the front from gate three Atomic Red kept his rivals off the bit and chasing for the whole journey with a final mile in 1:54.4 to win by 2.3m from Astride with Ultimate Machete another three metres back a tiring third.

That incredible run knocked two-tenths of a second off Zee Dana's track record run set at Menangle just 12 months ago.

While Purdon qualified three runners for the Derby, the night was also a triumph for the country stables:

Steve Turnbull qualified two runners, Atomic Red and Conviction for next weekend's $200,000 final;

Bernie Hewitt qualified Pretty Hot, Brad Hewitt got Our Triple Play through to the big one and Russell Jack's Warden Express will also be there next Saturday night as will Wilberforce trainer David Brown's Hes My Mate.

Atomic Red - Heat two

Motu Meteor - Heat one

Vincent - Heat three