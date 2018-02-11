Day At The Track

Delishka leads charge into $200,000 Mile

02:51 AM 11 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Delishka, harness racing
Delishka scored an exciting win over fellow New Zealand mare A Piccadilly Princess and Miss Riviera Belle

Star Kiwi mare Delishka led the charge at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight as the three of Australasia's best harness racing mares earned spots in one of Club Menangle's biggest features races.

Delishka ($5.80) scored an exciting 1.5m win over fellow New Zealand mare A Piccadilly Princess (Luke McCarthy) with outsider Miss Riviera Belle (Chris Geary) third in a 1:51.1 mile rate.

Trainer Brad Mowbray offered the drive to Blake Fitzpatrick in the Group 3 Cordina Family Sibelia Stakes and must have been thrilled with the leading Sydney horseman's effort.

Fitzpatrick timed his run to perfection and Mowbray may now find it difficult to hand the drive to anyone else in the $200,000 Ladyship Mile to be run at Menangle on Miracle Mile night, February 24.

Club Menangle Racing Manager David Wonson was quick to announce that all three placegetters would now be invited into the Ladyship Mile, joining two other qualifiers from previous feature races run in New Zealand and Victoria.

Partyon, which led and compounded to finish last in the Sibelia Stakes tonight had already earned her spot in the Ladyship thanks to an earlier win at Alexandra Park in Auckland while Our Golden Goddess also guaranteed her invitation with an impressive win over Partyon in the Group 1 Alabar Ladyship Club at Melton last month.

That gave Club Menangle five certain starters with at least three more to be decided next week when the club hosts the $40,800 Group 3 Garrards Robin Dundee Stakes.

The end result will make it one of the most exciting features of Miracle Mile night with all the top mares likely to be there for what is bound to be a stunning clash of some mighty mares.

Delishka

5 8:20pm CORDINA FAMILY SIBELIA STAKES (GROUP 3) 1609M
$40,800 Mares. RBD. Mobile Final Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 DELISHKA NZ  $ 24,000   Fr1 1 Brad Mowbray Blake Fitzpatrick   $ 5.80   DFTR GM SWAB
  BAY MARE 4 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of BALISHKA (NZ) (BADLANDS HANOVER USA) 
Owner(s): J G Knight, M J Mowbray, B K Mowbray 
Breeder(s): E W Knight, B K Mowbray
2 A PICCADILLY PRINCESS NZ  $ 6,000   Fr3 3 Mark Purdon Luke McCarthy 1.50 $ 2.50 fav  PRBT
3 MISS RIVIERA BELLE NZ  $ 4,000   Fr5 5 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Chris Geary 2.70 $ 41.90    
4 MY RONA GOLD NZ  $ 2,000   Fr4 4 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton 4.80 $ 4.80   GS
5 IMA MYSTERY GIRL  $ 800   Fr7 8 Jarrod Alchin Jarrod Alchin 5.00 $ 72.50   PRBT COTFB RAS
6 EYE SEE DIAMONDS  $ 800   Fr6 7 Amanda Turnbull Amanda Turnbull 5.40 $ 23.30   RRSU RES HU QDT
7 MY LUCKY BELLE NZ  $ 800   Fr9 10 Ashlee Grives Ashlee Grives 5.90 $ 117.20   RAS
8 CULINARY DELIGHT NZ  $ 800   Fr8 9 Mark Callaghan Todd McCarthy 9.80 $ 58.60   RES
9 ROCKER BAND NZ  $ 800   Fr10 11 Mark Jones Anthony Butt 10.00 $ 85.40   HOSU HOAS WI RAS
10 PARTYON NZ  $ 800   Fr2 2 Mark Purdon Andy McCarthy 11.20 $ 3.50   GS L QUER VXAR NAR (L)
Scratchings
 
BETTORTHANSPECIAL 6
Track Rating: GOOD   Gross Time: 1:51:1 Mile Rate: 1:51:1
First Quarter: 26.6 Second Quarter: 29.3 Third Quarter: 27.8 Fourth Quarter: 27.4
Margins: 1.5m x 1.2m
 

Mandy Madern

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Qualifier for world handicapping championship
11-Feb-2018 10:02 AM NZDT
Harness racing was in his blood
11-Feb-2018 10:02 AM NZDT
Florida's racing gets boost
11-Feb-2018 10:02 AM NZDT
Blue Chip prepares for Breeding Season
11-Feb-2018 10:02 AM NZDT
'ANAP' has Friday fab five at Big M
10-Feb-2018 17:02 PM NZDT
Sell a Bit N wins $40,000 Open
10-Feb-2018 17:02 PM NZDT
Dover Downs Extra #11, 2/8/18
10-Feb-2018 16:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News