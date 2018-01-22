Day At The Track

Melady’s Monet takes $50,000 Open

02:14 PM 22 Jan 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Jason Bartlett
Jason Bartlett driving Melady’s Monet to victory
Chris Brokate Photo

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, January 21, 2018 — Harness racing favored Melady’s Monet (Jason Bartlett, $4.60) was just barely good enough Sunday morning (Jan. 21th), winning Yonkers Raceway’s $50,000 Open Handicap Trot.

The field of seven (down from nine after a couple of defections) went as the opener and the first of seven ‘French’ trots.

His eight-hole now a six-hole after those scratches, Melady’s Monet made the first lead, unimpeded by a breaking Tight Lines (Jeff Gregory). ‘Melady’ found a :29.4 opening quarter-mile before briefly giving it up to Super Manning (Jordan Stratton),

The fave wanted no part of the pocket, so he retook prior to the :59.1 half.  Cash Me Out (Eric Goodell) then moved from fifth, just about getting even with Melady’s Monet by the 1:30.1 three-quarters. Disposing of that rival around the 1:58.4 milepost, Melady’s Monet opened a length-and-three quarters into the lane, and needed all out it.  

A ground-saving Moneycounts De Vie (Matt Kakaley) found room up the cones, surged, but the 18-1 rank outsider missed a nose. Melady’s Monet found paydirt in time, getting the mile-and-a-quarter in 2:27.4.

Third went to Rock of Cashel (Brent Holland), with Dog Gone Lucky (catch-driver Dan Dube) and Cash Me Out settling for the remainder.

For Melady’s Monet, a 9-year-old Revenue S gelding owned by Melady Enterprises and trained by Kevin McDermott, it was his first win in a pair of seasonal starts. The exacta paid $43.20, with triple returning $229.50.

Sunday’s ‘New York, New York Double’ offered a winning combination of 5-Control Group (Aqueduct’s 3rd race) and 3-Royal Bachelor (Yonkers’ 5th race) paid $11.80 for every correct $1 wager. Total pool was $5,942.  

Frank Drucker

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Win streak on the line at Dover
22-Jan-2018 16:01 PM NZDT
Melady’s Monet takes $50,000 Open
22-Jan-2018 14:01 PM NZDT
Italy claims the Crown
22-Jan-2018 14:01 PM NZDT
Trotting Association district 8A meeting
22-Jan-2018 07:01 AM NZDT
Italians strike first at Pompano
22-Jan-2018 01:01 AM NZDT
Foiled' foiled in first attempt at 100th
21-Jan-2018 18:01 PM NZDT
Tetrick wins seven on Saturday card
21-Jan-2018 18:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News