Melbourne harness racing live into the US

Andy Gath (trainer) and Kate Gath (driver) with their champion trotter Tornado Valley after winning the 2020 Great Southern Star in Melbourne. By Stuart McCormick.

US racing fans will be treated to a harness racing delight this Friday night (EDT time in the US) when their mates Downunder in Australia serve up a seven-race card.

Beamed out of Australia’s racing capital, Melbourne, Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) has taken a cross-country collaborative approach to the meeting’s promotion. The meeting will be held on Saturday morning Australian time, with the first race at the local time of 8.30am.

Streamed via Skyracingworld.com, the coverage will be easily accessible throughout the US from 6.30pm (EDT) on Friday.

The fields are brimming with horses from America’s leading stallions, including Bettor’s Delight , Somebeachsomewhere and Mach Three , and HRV CEO Dayle Brown said it was a chance to shine an international spotlight on the sport.

“These Saturday morning meetings in Australia provide an important opportunity us to showcase a wonderful product to new audiences abroad,” HRV CEO Dayle Brown said.

“The US market is hungry for new product, especially now, and we’re in a position to be able to provide that thanks to our Victorian Racing Industry partners and our broadcast partner Sky Racing.

“We’re excited about the next fortnight of Saturday morning Melbourne harness meetings – Friday night US time – and the early signs are that the Americans are thoroughly enjoying the Downunder experience.”

The card begins with a two-year-old pace featuring two horses from Australia’s leading trainer Emma Stewart, those being Bettors Delight filly Platinum Sparkle and Act Now, a Somebeachsomewhere colt of out American Ideal mare Mollys Ideal.

That race precedes a three-year-old trot, with progeny of Muscle Hill and Crazed , and the meeting then concludes at 8.45pm (EDT) with the Empire Stallions Pace, when lightly-raced Art Major three-year-old Pur Dan chases a first win on Australian soil.

Leading Victorian drivers Greg Sugars, Kate Gath, Jodi Quinlan and John Caldow will be among those chasing success, alongside young driving sensation Connor Clarke, with the rookie fresh from a treble last Saturday only two days after his 17th birthday.

Bringing all the action into your living rooms will be Dan Mielicki, Australia’s leading race caller, whose broadcast credentials encompass Melbourne Cups, Cox Plates and Inter Dominions and is renowned for his peerless accuracy in dissecting close finishes.

Check out the fields for Melbourne harness racing Friday night (EDT)