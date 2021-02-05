Memorable catch up has Geoff all smiles

There was more than a touch of serendipity in a sweet victory for long-time harness racing enthusiast Geoff Hood at the Geelong Beckley Park circuit this week.

Hood and his wife Sonia Treseder race four-year-old Lutetia, who scored a narrow win in the Yabby Dam Racing Maiden Trot.

Not only was Hood on track to cheer Lutetia home, but it was the first time he'd actually laid eyes on the mare, due to covid-19 protocols.

Lutetia ( Quaker Jet (Fra)-Pepperell Magic ( Kadabra US) was driven a patient race by Anne-Maree Conroy and is trained by Anne-Maree's husband Mick Barby.

The winning owners Geoff and Sonia owned picturesque Pepperell Farm in the Macedon Ranges for over a decade and bred and owned horses carrying the moniker "Pepperell".

"They're great owners. All of us trained quite a few of their horses as well as my late father Bob and there were some other trainers who had them as well," Anne-Maree said.

"Mick trained Regal Pepperell, while I was the driver and she won three cups, including the Maoris Idol Country Championship," she said.

Anne-Maree said when Geoff and Sonia sold Pepperell Farm they elected to get out of their horses.

"But after a while, Geoff wanted to get back into the sport, preferably with one of his own breed," she said.

"So we approached Pat Driscoll (of Yabby Dam Farms) and his private trainer Anton Golino to see if there was anything available.

"They were terrific in offering Lutetia for lease. She was out of Pepperell Magic, a mare that Geoff and Sonia raced about 10 years ago and then sold to Yabby Dam Farms.

"It was lovely because straight after the race Anton was on the phone, ringing Mick to give us all his congratulations," she said.

Pepperell Magic, by Kadabra out of Adella Lobell, has had four foals to race including Havana Magic (by Dream Vacation ) 11 wins and 24 placings; and All Cashed Up (by Ready Cash ), six wins and five placings.

Anne-Maree and Mick do a good job with a small team, with another of their stable, Teetreetommy, having scored at Melton a little over a fortnight ago.

They train at Daylesford, along with Anne-Maree's two brothers Peter and Glenn, on the family property formerly owned by their dad Bob Conroy, who tragically died in a training incident three years ago.

"It's a great set up. It's busy, but we all know our jobs that we've got to do and we all work in together. But there's always a fair bit of fun along the way too," she said.

Anne-Maree got the judge's decision at Geelong on Lutetia by a head, to defeat her brother Glenn on Mynamesgraham.

"I was pretty sure I'd won. Over the years Glenn and I have filled the quinella quite a few times, but I couldn't say which one of us has the wood on the other - I've just got bragging rights at the moment!" she laughed.

"And I was extra pleased because it meant another win for the WomenCan Team Teal pants campaign.

"It means a lot because each win is for a good cause and especially being initiated by (Victorian harness racing identity) Duncan McPherson who lost his wife Lyn to ovarian cancer. I think this is the seventh year and it's just a lovely thing to do."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura