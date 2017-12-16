Merriman, Brewer shine at Hollywood Dayton

DAYTON, OH. - Colorful Sky gave Aaron Merriman, America's leading harness racing dash driver, his fourth win of the night at Hollywood Dayton Raceway on Friday (Dec. 15) capturing the $18,500 Mares Open Pace in 1:52.1.

It was the seventh win on the season for the daughter of Skydancer Hanover , increasing her 2017 earnings to $69,262 for owner Grant Wilfong. Merriman took no chances in this race, putting Colorful Sky on the lead for the first time in her last eight starts.

She seemed comfortable throughout posting fractions of :27.3, :56.3 and 1:23.3 before sealing the deal with a :28.3 final panel, holding off last week's feature winner Juslikeaqueen (Jeremy Smith), who raced first-over the entire second lap, and fast-closing Amazing Arya (Kayne Kauffman).

Colorful Sky paid $7.20 to win with the exacta returning $36.80.

Merriman swept the daily double to open the card, winning with trotter Mickey's House (1:57.4, $5.20) from the innermost post position and pacer Boots Off (1:56.2, $6.40) from the outermost post. His other victory came behind favored $20,000 claiming pacer P L Fighter (1:52.1, $4.20) a race before Colorful Sky's impressive triumph.

Driver Jason Brewer notched a hat trick on the program, winning with a trio of horses from his father Jeff Brewer's stable. The Brew Crew scored with Lyons Jimmydean, owned by Chupp Racing, Pan Luis Obispo, owned by Jamie Cornett, and Kaitlyn Akeeper for the partnership of Chris Choros, Eleven Star Stables and Leander Schwartz.

Gregg Keidel