Day At The Track

Merriman hits 1,000 win mark in a season

06:01 PM 03 Dec 2017 NZDT
Aaron Merriman, harness racing
Aaron Merriman
Raymond Lance photo

Harness racing driver Aaron Merriman reached the 1000 win mark for the season this evening after driving Official Kisser to a wire to wire victory in the 6th race at Northfield Park .

Trained by Herman Hagerman and owned by Charles Reeves. Official Kisser the 3yr old daughter of Art Official went the mile in 1:53.2 to give Merriman his 1000 win of the year.

Only three other drives have reached the 1000 win mark in a season. Tim Tetrick who holds harness racing's record of 1,189 victories, set In 2007. Walter Case Jr. who won 1,077 races in 1998 and Anthony Morgan won 1,004 races in 2006

Merriman finished the card with 1 other victory to bring his season win total to 1001 giving him a 401 race lead over

George Napolitano Jr. for the 2017 Dash Title

Raymond Lance

