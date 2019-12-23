Merriman scores BIG Saturday

Harness racing leading driver Aaron Merriman posted another stellar night at Northfield Park on Saturday (December 21) winning nine times on the 16-race program.

Aaron's triumphs were with Mayabelle ($3.20) in race one, Gotta Be Me ($13.00) in race two, KJ's Foxy Lady ($4.00) in race three, Kick It In Kate ($7.60) in race four, Sea Rose ($6.20) in race seven, Bourbon And Barley ($4.40) in race 10, St Lads Gidget ($4.60) in race 13, Love Forbidden ($10.20) in race 14 and Bad Tigress ($3.00) in race 16.

Merriman was the leading driver in North America in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He is leading by more than 200 wins this year.

By winning his fifth straight title this year, Merriman would trail only Herve Filion 1968 - 1974 and Billy Haughton 1953 - 1958 for longest streak atop the North American win category.

In 2017 Merriman piloted 1,095 winners. In 2018 he won 1,143 times, becoming the first driver in history to post two 1,000-win seasons. So far this year Aaron has driven 967 winners and could etch his name deeper into history books by becoming the only driver to have three 1,000-win seasons.

Merriman has been driving since 1997 and has piloted nearly 12,000 career wins and is in excess of $80 million in purse earnings.

Success over the Flying Turns is nothing new to Merriman. He has more wins than any other driver in Northfield Park's history.