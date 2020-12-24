Day At The Track

Merry Christmas and a happy New Year

03:50 PM 24 Dec 2020 NZDT
Merry Christmas, Harness racing

Harnesslink would like to wish all our harness racing readers a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.  

And Wow! What a year it has been.

During these pandemic times harness racing is continuing to operate during difficult circumstances and although there will be a number of challenges facing harness racing in the coming year, we are confident the industry can come together and find the outcomes to the issues before us that will benefit harness racing well into the future.

Harnesslink has a very good relationship with the national bodies of harness racing and we would like to thank you and also all our advertisers and sponsors for your support over the past year.

At Harnesslink we will endeavor to continue to keep you up to date with all the latest news and stories about harness racing from around the world.

Have a safe and happy holiday over the new year break.

From the staff and managment at Harnesslink

