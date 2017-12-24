Day At The Track

Merry Christmas everyone

08:24 PM 24 Dec 2017 NZDT
rsz_harnesslink_merry_christmas.jpg

Harnesslink would like to wish all our harness racing readers a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.  

As the year comes to a close, Harnesslink can reflect on another successful twelve months in reporting on and airing the issues that matter if Harness Racing is to have a successful and sustainable future.

We thank our visitors for their continued support and we pledge to work as hard again in 2018 to keep the Harnesslink site at the high level at which it presently operates.

Safe travels and Merry Christmas 

 

Management and staff at Harnesslink.

