Merry Christmas everyone

05:23 PM 24 Dec 2018 NZDT
Harnesslink would like to wish all our harness racing readers a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.  

It is a time to reflect on a successful twelve months and also to consider a number of challenges facing harness racing in the coming year. We are confident the industry can come together and find the outcomes to the issues before us, that will benefit harness racing well into the future.

At Harnesslink we will endeavor to continue to keep you up to date with all the latest news and stories about harness racing from around the world.

Thank you for your support and have a safe and happy holiday over the new year break.

From the staff and managment at Harnesslink

