Messini salutes in $30,000 Pacing Cup

Aa a long term harness racing buff, Geelong-based John Wilkinson has trekked down the Princes Highway more times than he can remember.

He’s followed every step of Messini – a seven-year-old trotter of which’s he’s managing owner – across two countries and several states – but the thrill of lifting the Terang Pacing Cup ranks among the best.

Wilkinson’s Messini, driven by Gavin Lang, overcame the odds to salute in the $30,000 race from the outside second row.

Despite the awkward draw, Wilkinson said his syndicate was proud of the pacer.

“I lived in Colac for 30 years and very much enjoyed coming back to the meetings in Terang,” he said.

“To come back now I live in Geelong and to win the Terang cup is a real thrill. We’re very happy to win with such a special horse like Messini.”

Wilkinson said Messini showed glimpses of brilliance as a young horse and had delivered more than 26 victories for the eight-person syndicate.

“As a young horse, he was special. He won the sire stakes championships as a three and four-year-old,” Wilkinson said.

“He’s been in numerous cups. He’s raced in the New Zealand cup twice, and he’s raced in all the best races here in Victoria and interstate as well.

“He’s up there with the very best and is still going particularly well at seven. He’s been trained very well by Brent Lilley.”

Messini was one of two triumphs for Lilley, who also scored with Any Old Way.

The managing owner revealed the syndicate was confident about Messini’s prospects prior to the race.

“We always thought he was the best horse in the race – it’s just when you’re drawn outside on the second row you need a little bit of luck in running,” Wilkinson said.

“With a special drive by Gavin Lang, he was able to overcome those obstacles and get to the front. From there, he did a great job.”

Ecklin South trainer Marg Lee scored two triumphs, with Jilliby Chevy and Jilliby Madonna both scoring.

Both victories were driven by her son, Jason, with Jilliby Chevy a short-priced favourite.