Day At The Track

Messini salutes in $30,000 Pacing Cup

02:58 PM 18 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
John and Adam Wilkinson Messini, harness racing
John and Adam Wilkinson
Morgan Hancock Photo
Messini and Gavin Lang win the Terang Pacing Cup
Morgan Hancock Photo

Aa a long term harness racing buff, Geelong-based John Wilkinson has trekked down the Princes Highway more times than he can remember.

He’s followed every step of Messini – a seven-year-old trotter of which’s he’s managing owner – across two countries and several states – but the thrill of lifting the Terang Pacing Cup ranks among the best.

Wilkinson’s Messini, driven by Gavin Lang, overcame the odds to salute in the $30,000 race from the outside second row.

Despite the awkward draw, Wilkinson said his syndicate was proud of the pacer.

“I lived in Colac for 30 years and very much enjoyed coming back to the meetings in Terang,” he said.

“To come back now I live in Geelong and to win the Terang cup is a real thrill. We’re very happy to win with such a special horse like Messini.”

Wilkinson said Messini showed glimpses of brilliance as a young horse and had delivered more than 26 victories for the eight-person syndicate.

“As a young horse, he was special. He won the sire stakes championships as a three and four-year-old,” Wilkinson said.

“He’s been in numerous cups. He’s raced in the New Zealand cup twice, and he’s raced in all the best races here in Victoria and interstate as well.

“He’s up there with the very best and is still going particularly well at seven. He’s been trained very well by Brent Lilley.”

Messini was one of two triumphs for Lilley, who also scored with Any Old Way.

The managing owner revealed the syndicate was confident about Messini’s prospects prior to the race.

“We always thought he was the best horse in the race – it’s just when you’re drawn outside on the second row you need a little bit of luck in running,” Wilkinson said.

“With a special drive by Gavin Lang, he was able to overcome those obstacles and get to the front. From there, he did a great job.”

Ecklin South trainer Marg Lee scored two triumphs, with Jilliby Chevy and Jilliby Madonna both scoring.

Both victories were driven by her son, Jason, with Jilliby Chevy a short-priced favourite.

Terang-district trainer Matthew Craven saluted in the last race of the night with Miss Fisher taking out the $3,900 prize. 

By Nick Ansell

Reprinted with permission of The Standard

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Meadowlands cancels after three races
18-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Heza Thrill N tops night in $24,000 Open
18-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Rockin Ron is back at The Meadowlands
18-Feb-2018 00:02 AM NZDT
3,000 wins for driver Ryan Anderson
17-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Safe from Terror in easy $40,000 Open
17-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Three for A Nap and Carlson
17-Feb-2018 17:02 PM NZDT
A 1:49 mile; 1,500 wins for Tim Crissman
16-Feb-2018 16:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News