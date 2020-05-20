Kylie Sugars with her ever-improving trotter Sammy Showdown after their 17-metre win at Melton on Saturday night

Talented young Melton harness racing trainer-driver Kylie Sugars was always aware her trotter Sammy Showdown had a bit of class, but his rapid rise to prominence has even given her a pleasant surprise.

Sugars is doing her best to keep her feet firmly on the ground, but she has every reason to be proud of her careful management of the four-year-old.

"He's the best horse I've ever had by far. He's a fantastic miler and the 1720m trips are his forte. But I suppose he's also quite respectable over the longer races as he showed two starts ago at Melton," Sugars said.

"As a three-year-old he looked to be able to run a bit. I was aiming at the Holmfield and I think it was a week before that race he injured a hind tendon. So he was out last year for six months, resuming in November," she said.

"It's hard to believe that he had a 54 rating not all that long ago and now he's against the fast class horses and has competed in two Group Ones. It really has been phenomenal."

In the past six months, Sammy Showdown ( Bacardi Lindy -Alabama Showdown ( Yankee Paco ) has undoubtedly established himself as one of our most exciting square-gaiting prospects.

He went out a winner before his injury on May 16 last year, returned to racing (and the winner's circle) on November 30, and has continued to build a nice-looking "picket fence" since, a winner of eight of his past 11.

At his most recent win at Melton last Saturday night, Sammy Showdown was nursed quietly out of the gate by Sugars to land in the one-one position. Imperial Whiz, who had good support, lobbed in front, while another with admirers in Savannah Jay Jay went to the rear after being caught wide.

Sugars moved three deep on the home corner. They joined in strongly and quickly raced away to bolt in by 17 metres in a time of 1.57-6.

To watch the video replay click here

"Sammy" is also providing his breeder, successful real estate agent Graeme Rayner, with plenty of fun. Rayner races the horse in partnership with Sugars and is thoroughly enjoying the ride after a long involvement in the sport.

Sammy Showdown and Kylie Sugars made it six in a row in the Vulcan Trotters Free for All in February. Owner Graeme Rayner is with his partner Dot

Sugars said a trip to Menangle on Miracle Mile day with Sammy Showdown in early March was a memorable experience.

"I'd never taken a horse away before and to be part of such an awesome meeting was huge. I think 'Sammy' probably handled the whole thing better than his trainer-driver!"

The pair competed in the Aquagait $50,000 Trotters' G1 Mile and ran a slashing third (beaten 1.1m) to Big Jack Hammer and Red Hot Tooth in a mile rate of 1.54-7.

Sugars is a sister of Victoria's champion reinsman Greg Sugars, and, apart from Sammy Showdown, has two others in her team. One is, of course, a trotter, two-year-old filly Euryphaessa, a daughter of Majestic Son , who debuted at Ballarat last week for a second placing.

"I like having a little team to mess around with," she said.

"I really enjoy the training side of the industry, but I'll keep driving 'Sammy' because I like to handle the ones I train. And I'm probably spoilt with him because he's super easy to drive."

Sugars said she planned to keep Sammy Showdown "ticking over" until it's clear when the Vicbred and other good races will be conducted following the disruption due to COVID-19.

"He's also great to train with a lovely personality. He can be a sook because he likes being at home and in his usual routine," she said.

"I'm sort of thinking perhaps one more run and then a short three-week break. I'll get a better guide soon when the dates for the features are released."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura

P 0498 490 672

E hello@newsalertpr.com.au

W www.newsalertpr.com.au



