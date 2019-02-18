Day At The Track

Miami Valley Open Trot goes in 1:55

11:38 AM 18 Feb 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
All About Cowboys,Harness racing
All About Cowboys holds off Pine Dream to score his second triumph in four weeks in Miami Valley’s top trot.
Holton photo

LEBANON, OH. - All About Cowboys was all about business on Sunday (Feb. 17) afternoon at Miami Valley Raceway, winning the $22,500 Open I Trot in a front-stepping 1:55 effort. The 6-year-old black son of Swan For All has now put together a streak of four weeks with two wins and two place finishes in the weekly harness racing top trot.

Driver Jason Brewer guided the winner through a well-rated mile that included checking in at the early stations in :27.3, :56.4 and 1:25.4. Sent off at 3-1, All About Cowboys had to hold off a furious late rally by Pine Dream (Chris Page) to notch the narrow victory. Monopoly Blue Chip (Kayne Kauffman) was best of the rest, while Another Breath (Dan Noble) and Trotting Grace (Brett Miller) picked up the remaining paychecks.

Ken Rucker trains All About Cowboys for owners Green Acres LLC and Mike Klimas. The victory was his 15th in 88 career starts and raised his lifetime earnings to $186,000.

Mystical Power (Chris Page), moving up from the $20,000 claiming level, garnered to honors in a $20,000 Open II Trot. The 6-year-old Yankee Glide mare bested Impressive Chief (Miller) and Primed N Powerful (Tyler Smith) in 1:55.4. It was the winner's tenth win overall and fourth in her last five starts, but the first in open company. Clarence Foulk conditions Mystical Power for L & L Stables.

Racing resumes Monday afternoon (Feb. 18) at 2:05 p.m. at Miami Valley. Featured will be the $15,000 Survival Series championship leg for $5000 claiming mares, slated as Race 10 on the program.
 

From the Miami Valley Media Department

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Miami Valley Open Trot goes in 1:55
18-Feb-2019 11:02 AM NZDT
Saratoga Raceway starts 2019 race season
18-Feb-2019 11:02 AM NZDT
Biggest wagering night of the year at Big M
18-Feb-2019 01:02 AM NZDT
Yonkers Opens belong to George Brennan
17-Feb-2019 12:02 PM NZDT
Dancin Yankee dances up storm at Miami Valley
17-Feb-2019 12:02 PM NZDT
Gate to wire in Buffalo Raceway feature
17-Feb-2019 11:02 AM NZDT
SBOANJ explains allocation of $20 million
17-Feb-2019 10:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News