Day At The Track

Michael Honson fined $4,500

04:03 PM 20 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Fined.JPG

The Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Racing Appeals and Disciplinary (RAD) Board yesterday heard a matter in regards to charges issued by HRV Stewards under Australian Harness Racing Rules (AHRR) 193 (1), 192 (1) and 194 against licensed driver Mr Michael Honson

These charges related to a stable inspection conducted by Stewards in Mildura on 4 August, 2016 where Mr Honson was present with licensed trainer Mr Matt Schembri.

During the stable inspection Stewards spoke to Mr Honson and observed two horses tied to a vehicle within a close proximity of a horse float. These horses were identified as “King of Dreams” and “Bronze Destiny” who were engaged that evening to compete at the Mildura Harness Racing meeting. Stewards inspected the horse float and shed where they located equipment and ingredients that could be used to stomach tube a horse. When interviewed Mr Honson admitted to owning and being in possession of the equipment.

Mr Honson pleaded guilty yesterday to all charges before submissions by legal counsel engaged on behalf of HRV Stewards and Mr Honson were heard.

The HRV RAD Board considered Mr Honsons’ guilty plea and co-operation with Stewards throughout the investigation, his good offence history and his personal and financial situation and general and specific deterrence.

The HRV RAD Board imposed the following penalty:

AHRR 193 (1) -         Fined $3500.00

AHRR 192 (1) -         Fined $500.00

AHRR 194      -         Fined $500.00          

The charges against licensed trainer Mr Schembri for AHRR 193 (1), 192 (1) and 194 were withdrawn yesterday by Stewards before the HRV RAD Board. 

VIC - RAD Board Hearing – Michael Honson 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Muscle Hill filly crushes over matched foes
20-May-2017 17:05 PM NZST
Big win for fractional ownership group
20-May-2017 17:05 PM NZST
Hawthorne action Friday night
20-May-2017 16:05 PM NZST
Super Soph takes Tioga Downs feature
20-May-2017 16:05 PM NZST
American Ideal mare steps up in class
20-May-2017 16:05 PM NZST
Lispatty wins $55,000 Distaff Derby
20-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Empire Earl N continues to please
20-May-2017 13:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News