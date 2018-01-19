Michael Merton scores his 3000th win

Michael Merton notched his 3,000th harness racing career winning drive at Monticello Raceway on Thursday January 18. The milestone win came aboard Armor Hanover in the 7th race, the 9-year-old SJ'S Caviar gelding won by 7 lengths in 1:57.2, he is owned and trained by Doug Berkeley of Montgomery NY.

Michael hails from a family that has been deeply embedded at Monticello Raceway since its inception in 1958. Michael started his career driving as an amateur, he then received his P license in 1991.

Michael and his brother Greg has been mainstays in the Monticello Raceway backstretch and driving colony for decades.

2017 was a banner year for Michael, he drove 257 winners and amassed a personal best of $1,150,003 in yearly purses earned, his career earnings are a respectable $10,628,662.

Michael was greeted in the winner's circle by many of his fellow horseman, family member and well-wishers.

Wasting no time, Merton won the final race of the card with Ideal Candidate, setting his sites on 4000.

By: Shawn Wiles