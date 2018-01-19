Day At The Track

Michael Merton scores his 3000th win

05:19 PM 19 Jan 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Mike Merton, harness racing Mike Merton, harness racing Mike Merton, harness racing Mike Merton, harness racing
Mike Merton
Geri Schwarz Photo
Mike Merton
Geri Schwarz Photo
Mike Merton
Geri Schwarz Photo
The milestone win for Mike Merton came aboard Armor Hanover
Geri Schwarz Photo
Previous
1 - 3 of 4
Next

Michael Merton notched his 3,000th harness racing career winning drive at Monticello Raceway on Thursday January 18. The milestone win came aboard Armor Hanover in the 7th race, the 9-year-old SJ'S Caviar gelding won by 7 lengths in 1:57.2, he is owned and trained by Doug Berkeley of Montgomery NY.

Michael hails from a family that has been deeply embedded at Monticello Raceway since its inception in 1958. Michael started his career driving as an amateur, he then received his P license in 1991.

Michael and his brother Greg has been mainstays in the Monticello Raceway backstretch and driving colony for decades.

2017 was a banner year for Michael, he drove 257 winners and amassed a personal best of $1,150,003 in yearly purses earned, his career earnings are a respectable $10,628,662.

Michael was greeted in the winner's circle by many of his fellow horseman, family member and well-wishers.

Wasting no time, Merton won the final race of the card with Ideal Candidate, setting his sites on 4000.

By: Shawn Wiles

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Cuomo's budget calls
19-Jan-2018 19:01 PM NZDT
Tony Morgan wins five
19-Jan-2018 17:01 PM NZDT
Michael Merton scores his 3000th win
19-Jan-2018 17:01 PM NZDT
Camera Lady greets photographer again
19-Jan-2018 17:01 PM NZDT
2018 Living Horse Hall of Fame
19-Jan-2018 11:01 AM NZDT
Another milestone on the horizon
19-Jan-2018 09:01 AM NZDT
Cenalta Call Girl continues to roll
19-Jan-2018 09:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News