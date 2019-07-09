Michael Sorentino Trot races run and won

YONKERS, NY, Monday, July 8, 2019-Yonkers Raceway Monday evening (July 8th) hosted the $150,300 New York Sire Stakes Michael Sorentino Trot for 2-year-old harness racing colts and geldings.

As pair of $50,400 wagering races and a non-bettor comprised the event.

The opening on-the-card division saw a maiden-breaking Berkery J (Jason Bartlett, $7.10) go right down the road. From post position No. 2, he had no issues (:29.2, 59.4, 1:29.2, 1:58.2). The final widening margin was 7¼ lengths over a way-too-late, even-money favorite Chaptiama (Trond Smedshammer).

R Herbie Blue Chip (Ake Svanstedt) and Miserable Mike (John Stark Jr.) finished off the bottom of the gimmicks.

For second choice Berkery J, a son of Chapter Seven owned by Ken Jacobs and trained by George Ducharme, it was that first win in seasonal/career starts. The exacta paid $13.20, the triple returned $78.50 and the superfecta paid $256.

"Very handy," Bartlett said. "George (Ducharme) had him ready. He's going to be a good half-mile (track) horse."

The evening's final statebred event saw a three-wide Saylor (trainer Doug R. Ackerman doing honors himself) set ambitious fractions (:28.1, :58.3, 1:28.3), then hold well.

However, he came under assault, first from pocket-pulling, 9-10 choice (Bourbon Express (Bartlett), then eventual winner Beerthirty K (Mike Simons, $12.20).

Away third from the pole, Beerthirty K was widest and fastest, drawing out to whip the people's preference by a length-and-a-half in 1:58. Saylor was third, despite being steppy though the lane, with Take the Credit (Svanstedt) fourth.



Beerthirty K --Mike Lizzi photo

For third choice Beerthirty K, a Credit Winner colt trained by Bruce Borden for owner Don Atlas, it was his first win in pair of season/life tries. The exacta paid $26.80, the triple returned $196.50 and the superfecta paid $409.

"Bruce (Borden) has brought him along beautifully," Simons said. "He hasn't done anything wrong and the trip here worked out for him."

The $49,500 non-wagering sire stakes event was won by a down-the-road Barn Holden (Jeff Gregory) in 1:58. It was a first win for the homebred son of Conway Hall, co-owned by (trainer) Steve and Nancy Pratt, Purple Haze & Out of the Country Stables.

New York Sire Stakes returns downstate Thursday night (July 11th), with the $153,900 Clyde Hirt Pace for 2-year-old fillies.

Total purses for the 2019 New York-bred program are estimated at $14 million. For more information, please visit www.nysirestakes.com.