Michael Stanley major player in Miracle Mile

Burrumbeet trainer Michael Stanley holds a trump card in one of Australasia’s most prized harness racing events, the $750,000 Miracle Mile in Sydney on Saturday. Stanley knows what it is like to be a group 1 winner, but capturing the Miracle Mile with Soho Tribeca would take him to a new height.

Soho Tribeca has had just two starts for Stanley since arriving from his West Australian base – finishing second in the AG Hunter Cup at Melton and second in the Allied Express Sprint at Menangle, where he went down by a nostril in a stunning 1:48.7 after facing the breeze.

Stanley landed the job of training the outstanding 5yo through his successful association with owner-breeder Rob Watson, who operates Soho Standardbreds.

Greg Sugars will again take the drive and is likely to again push forward and race on the pace from an awkward gate six.

Stanley also has Macey Jayde and Soho Burning Love in the group 1 $200,000 NSW Oaks after each finished second in heats. They will each have to deal with wide draws.

ANTON Golino is joining the Ballarat assault on Sydney’s biggest trots meeting of the year on Saturday night.