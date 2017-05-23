Michael's Power retired

Michael's Power, who was Canada's Horse of the Year in 2012, has been retired, co-owner Michael Snyder said Monday. The 8-year-old harness racing gelding last competed in September 2016.

A son of stallion Camluck out of the mare Michelle's Jackpot, Michael's Power was bred and co-owned by Snyder's father, Jeff. The horse won 37 of 98 career races and earned $1.90 million. In 2012, Michael's Power captured 14 of 20 starts on his way to O'Brien Awards in Canada for best 3-year-old male pacer and Horse of the Year.

His most memorable victory came in the 2012 Little Brown Jug in Ohio, where he defeated Sweet Lou by 1-3/4 lengths to give trainer Casie Coleman her first Jug triumph. Additionally, then 23-year-old Scott Zeron became the youngest driver to win the Little Brown Jug.

"That was my favorite race," Michael Snyder said. "It was very exciting. He put all his effort into winning. He tried his heart out."

In addition to winning the Little Brown Jug, Michael's Power won the Confederation Cup, Upper Canada Cup and Ontario Sire Stakes championship in 2012.

Michael's Power, who was named after Michael Snyder, was preparing to return to the races this season in an attempt to reach $2 million in lifetime purses. The decision to retire the horse came after it was determined it might risk his long-term health.

"We wanted to take care of him," Snyder said. "We wanted to make sure he could be a hundred percent sound to be a riding horse in the future. He's the sweetest, friendliest horse."

Michael's Power is a full-brother to millionaire Michelle's Power and his second dam, Jef's Magic Trick, is the mother of 1994 Horse of the Year Cam's Card Shark . Jeff Snyder also owned Cam's Card Shark.