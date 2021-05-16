Michel Lagace, not really a new trainer

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The Quebec Jockey Club must be given back the credit it deserves: since the relaunch of harness racing in Quebec and at the Hippodrome 3R, it has attracted new owners, new trainers, new racing enthusiasts... and could we, say he brought back some, like Michel Lagace. This Michel is the trainer and owner of Captain Krupnik, a trotter who will start Sunday in the 6th race with Jimmy Gagnon to the guides.

A horse enthusiast

Like the Allards, the Gagnons, the Laflamme, Michel Lagace comes from the world of racing ponies: he still owns three. But in 2007, when one of his friends could not take care of his Standardbreds horses, he took his training license and experience, with horses that raced mainly in Montreal and Rideau, and made it quite successful.

The end of the races in Quebec back then returned him to the world of harness racing ponies, but he made some forays as an owner until this winter, during which he became not only an owner, but trainer of his latest acquisition, Captain Krupnik.

"My love is horses, big or small," Lagace said. "I was one of the co-owners of the stables that housed the ponys in Terrebonne. I sold my shares and turned to the Peninsula Farm. There, I rented the barns 4 and 5 to Mr. Robert Ratelle and brought about thirty ponies. At that time, at the beginning of winter, there were no more horses at all on the Peninsula. Since then, there are these ponies and some Standardbreds, including my trotter Captain Krupnik."

"The farm is a jewel," Lagace explained. "Mr. Ratelle and I had plans, such as relocating all the ponies to Richard Moreau's old stable and re-attracting Standardbreds owners. Who knows? If it works well, we can dream and think that one day we might be able to compete there on the Regional Circuit. Why wouldn't you?"

Captain Krupnick

"I could have purchased horses to race in Toronto or Rideau, but my goal is Trois-Rivieres," Lagace added. "I love the place and I aim to race the horses I buy in the future. This winter, I wanted to buy a good pacer and a good trotter to race at H3R.

"With the help of Jean Beaulieu," Lagace said. "I was able to acquire the Captain (who is sired by Conway Hall ), a trotting horse who has talent; He won in 1.54 at Pompano in 2020 and has earned nearly $160,000 to date. You haven't seen the best of him yet: on his first start, he definitely needed a new beginning, and this time it was provided.

"He's a nervous, but frank, horse," Lagace explained. "A super important quality. Jean (Beaulieu) had warned me, he pulls a ton, he said. Oddly enough, since he's been on the peninsula, he's become a lot more relaxed and it should show on track in the long run.

"I'm 45 years old," Lagace said. "My business is full in the summer and I have the winter to devote myself to my passion. Let's say that despite my age, I consider myself a bit of a pre-retired. I am happy to be associated with the world of Standardbreds; I already have many acquaintances and good friends. I am currently realizing a beautiful dream. I'll have to find a good pacer soon."

Nine races on Sunday

The racing secretariat worked hard this week to present two interesting programs. On Sunday, at 12:30 p.m., we will see some of Friday's starters and several others at work. A few horses, about forty, will be in their first outing of the season. The main trotting event will feature eight starters in the 6th race, and Michel Lagace's Captain Krupnik has inherited the title of favorite of the race.

The Preferred Pace is the 6th race with Sylvain Tremblay's Maracasso in the role of favorite against Windsun Cheyenne and Wrangler Cash.

First race post time on Sunday at the Hippodrome 3R is 12:30 pm. For more information and a free race program, visit www.hippodrome3r.ca.