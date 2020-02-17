Middle East celebration at Vincennes

An exceptional racing program highlighted Sunday’s Paris-Vincennes celebration of the Middle East featuring Lebanon and Turkey, as described in a section below.

The groupe level races began with the Prix du Pontavice de Heussey (monte Gr. III, 90,000€, 2175 meters, European eligibles). 1.4/1 favorite Boss du Meleuc (9g Lucky Blue-Rafale du Meleuc) scored timed in 1.11.kr for jockey Alexandre Abrivard and owner/trainer Yannick Alain Briand. The winner secured his 20th career win in 70 starts now for 788,100€ earned.

The 3.9/1 Mindyourvalue WF (7g Hovding Lavec) was next for trainer Robert Bergh and with Yoann Lebourgeois in the irons. 26/1 Eros de Chene was third for P.Ph. Ploquin with 10/1 Exotica de Retz home fourth.

Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes continued its policy of affinity events with a novelty, this the Feast at the 100% Oriental Hippodrome. This 2020 edition presented gourmet tables with couscous, tagines, mint tea, Lebanese and Turkish specialties; dance performances; oriental music; and Bedouin village -the world of the Sahara with carpets, lanterns, copper lamps, veils, palm trees.

The atmosphere also entertained the little ones with the free activities of Superdimanche (mini commentators, rodeo racing, pony baptisms (from 1pm to 5.30pm), pedal sulkys, stable tours, workshops pedagogical stake).

The race named the Prix de Fete 100% Orientale (purse 43,000€) went to 16/1 Egerie Quesnot (6f Sam Bourbon) with Matthieu Abrivard up timed in 1.14.7kr. This was the day’s Quinte+ race and there were 20 exact order winning tickets that each paid 46,384.20€. The Q+ pool reached 4,935,606€ and over 10,644,000€ was wagered in the race (all wagering pools).

Egerie Quesnot

The Prix Comte Pierre de Montesson (Criterium des Jeunes Gr. 1, purse 170,000€, 2700 meters, three year olds) was the racing showcase of this day and victory was earned by 1.1/1 favorite Havana d’Aurcy (3f Royal Dream-Avila) as she scored for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire for breeder/owner Cyril Lelarge. Havana won for the sixth time in 10 starts now for 253,200€ earned.

The 14/1 Hooker Berry (3m Booster Winner -Osaka Berry) was second with Franck Nivard up for trainer Bazire. 9/1 Heartbreaker One (3m Alto de Viette ) was placed third due to a rival miscue dq, with Bjorn Goop aboard for trainer Luc Roelens. 48/1 Hora Beji and 10/1 Heavens Pride completed the top five.

Havana d’Aurcy

Replay - https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2020-02-16/7500/6

The Prix d’Orthez (Gr. III, purse 80,000€, 2700 meters, European four year olds) was the next groupe level event and Italy showed up strongly. Even money favorite Always EK (4m Filipp Roc- Nike EK) scored in 1.15.6kr with Bjorn Goop aboard for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro and owner Scuderia Efflebi, his third win in France and his life earnings are now 104,826€.

The 25/1 stablemate Aramis EK (4m Nad Al Sheba ) was next for the same owner and trainer and with reinsman Pietro Gubellini. Gamble River, off at 4.3/1 odds, was third for Eric Raffin, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Gerard Manzi.

Always EK

The Prix d’Arras (purse 51,000€, 2700 meters, 16 European starters) saw 1.14.3kr timed and 2.6/1 odds Moni Viking (7m Maharajah -Jeunesse Doree) score gamely for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and owner Jan Lyng. Moni Viking has five wins in 14 outings in France and today lifted his life earnings to 241,041€. 15/1 Dream Cash took second for Gabriele Gelormini up for trainer Jean Michel Bazire. 2.1/1 Desperado (7g Kesaco Phedo ) was third, this one also a Bazire trainee, for pilot Alexandre Abrivard,

Moni Viking

The program completed with the coldbloods competing in the Prix des Trotteurs Sang Froid (purse 18,000€, 2100 meters autostart) with the victory to 10/1 HV Tuuri (10m Turo-HV Kipina) handled by Iikka Nurmonen for trainer Ossi Normonen.

HV Tuuri

LeTrot, PMO., JMB files/photos