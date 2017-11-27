Midwest Mixed & Classic Yearling Sale conclude

Columbus, OH --- The Midwest Mixed Sale debuted on Friday (Nov. 24) and the Michiana Classic Yearling Sale followed suit on Saturday (Nov. 25) at the newly constructed Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana, Ind. Conducted by the Midwest Auction Company, the harness racing event’s first day saw the mare Real Lady Katie fetch the top bid of $52,000, while the Hoosier Classic Sale Company's yearling session saw the colt Whata Swan bring $39,000 to snatch the headlines in the second component of the sale.

Consigned by Winterwood Farm as agent, the 9-year-old Real Lady Katie went through the ring as Hip No. 24 and was purchased by Andy Byler. The daughter of Real Artist -Katies Lucky Lady is a full sibling to champion Kikikatie, who is the dam of Rockin Image (Rocknroll Hanover, $901,756), Grams Legacy (Rocknroll Hanover, $240,648), Time To Roll ( Rocknroll Hanover , $803,625), Rockin Amadeus (Rocknroll Hanover, $728,392) and Tellitlikeitis (Well Said, $490,695).

Real Lady Katie is also a full sister to 2005 Jugette winner Just Wait Kate, who has foaled Jolting Katie (Village Jolt, $269,035) and Katies Rocker (Rocknroll Hanover, $433,764) and to Kiss Me Kate ($283,839) who is responsible for Too Darn Hot (Rocknroll Hanover, $139,275), as well as the Nov. 25 Three Diamonds favorite and elimination winner Kissin In The Sand (Somebeachsomewhere, $227,363).

The mare is also a half-sibling to Katies Western (Western Ideal, $118,740), the dam of Donna Lee (Real Artist, $166,742) and Katie Said (Well Said, $506,476).

Real Lady Katie earned $26,290 during her racing career and has foaled four offspring, three of racing age.

Consigned by In Law Stables as Hip No. 102 in the Michiana Classic Yearling Sale, Whata Swan is a son of Swan For All-Tanya’s Legacy. Bred by Leonard Miller, the black colt is the first foal out of his dam, who is by Lou’s Legacy and earned $7,110 during her racing career.

Purchased by John Barnard, the owner of Breeders Crown champion Fiftydallarbill and Indiana Sire Stakes champion Swan Chase, Whata Swan’s great-granddam, Yankee Tanya (Arndon, $3,725), was the dam of six winners from eight foals to race. Three of those winners collected more than $100,000 from their appearances on the track.

Also the sire of the fastest trotting female in the sport in Hannelore Hanover, Swan For All was certainly supported by Barnard as the Miami, Fla. resident brought home another Swan For Allfilly for $21,000.

Consigned by In Law Stables, Swanderful Bistdu was Hip No. 117 and out of the mare Yadubist Bluegrass, who happens to be a full sister to Yaichibin Bluegrass, the granddam of Whata Swan.

While the female families of these yearlings obviously appealed to Barnard, the fact both horses were sired by Swan For All definitely increased their stock.

I bought shares in Swan For All,” Barnard said several weeks ago. “It’s not because of Swan Chase and Fiftydallarbill or what he has accomplished on a national level with other horses, but I truly believe he is going to be an excellent stud for many years to come. Many of his foals look just like him and are built very well, with manners and intelligence. After the success we have already enjoyed with him, I intend to buy more of his yearlings because I think he has such a bright future.”

For sales results from the Midwest Mixed Sale please click here and for the Michiana Classic Yearling Sale visit this link.

by Kim French, USTA Internet News Editor