Coktail Jet DIJ at Kincsem Park

November 23, 2019 - The 4.6/1 odds Milady Amok (6f Scarlet Knight -Balett Amok- Defi d’Aunou ) took the Saturday harness racing featured Coktail Jet SIJ (purse 600,000Huf 1960 meters distance handicap) timed in 1.18.9kr after overcoming a 40-meter handicap.

Csaba Lakatos teamed the winner.

The 40-meter penalized Milliondollar Lux (13m Ganymede -Dadaumpa Jet- Supergill ) was second for Emese Veser at 5.1/1 and 2.5/1 Unique Vil (6m Conway Hall -Deborah H- Park Avenue Joe ) overcame a 20-meter penalty to be third, with Roland Balogh aboard.

Earlier in the card 10.3/1 odds Blue Moon (2m Calypso Capar -Norah Jones- Zador ) took a two-year old event timed in 1.22.3kr over 1800 meters for a 400,000Huf purse.

Andrea Nagyvary teamed the first-time winner in four starts that Imre Fazekas trains.

Blue Moon

Thomas H. Hicks



