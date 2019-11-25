Day At The Track

Coktail Jet DIJ at Kincsem Park

03:15 AM 26 Nov 2019 NZDT
Milady Amok, harness racing
Milady Amok
Kincsem Park Photo

November 23, 2019 - The 4.6/1 odds Milady Amok (6f Scarlet Knight-Balett Amok-Defi d’Aunou) took the Saturday harness racing featured Coktail Jet SIJ (purse 600,000Huf 1960 meters distance handicap) timed in 1.18.9kr after overcoming a 40-meter handicap.

Csaba Lakatos teamed the winner.

The 40-meter penalized Milliondollar Lux (13m Ganymede-Dadaumpa Jet-Supergill) was second for Emese Veser at 5.1/1 and 2.5/1 Unique Vil (6m Conway Hall-Deborah H-Park Avenue Joe) overcame a 20-meter penalty to be third, with Roland Balogh aboard.

Earlier in the card 10.3/1 odds Blue Moon (2m Calypso Capar-Norah Jones-Zador) took a two-year old event timed in 1.22.3kr over 1800 meters for a 400,000Huf purse.

Andrea Nagyvary teamed the first-time winner in four starts that Imre Fazekas trains.

Blue Moon

Thomas H. Hicks


 

