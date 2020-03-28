Day At The Track

Mildura Cup postponed, Bendigo moved

09:24 PM 29 Mar 2020 NZDT
Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) advises this week’s Mildura Cup has been postponed.

The decision was made to discourage participant travel throughout Victoria during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The Mildura meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday night has now been cancelled. Thursday’s Bendigo meeting has been moved to Tuesday night.

Trainers are reminded that those nominated at Bendigo not wishing to accept have the option to scratch by 8.30am tomorrow morning.

Wednesday’s meetings at Stawell and Shepparton will go ahead as scheduled.

HRV will tomorrow morning provide a more detailed view of how the racing calendar will look from Thursday onward.

HRV's Trots Media

