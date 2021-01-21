Miles apart, but a sweet double for Lisa

Lisa Miles with Highclere after their Melton win – the second leg of her unusual double

In-form harness racing trainer-driver Lisa Miles has had her share of doubles during her career-but none quite like her most recent one.

Miles, based in Victoria at Darraweit Guim, near Bolinda, got the first leg of a training double at Maryborough - but she wrapped it up with the second leg 140 kms away at TABcorp Park Melton.

It was something of a rare feat, but further spiced up by the fact that both winners were in the very first event of their respective venues.

"I suppose it was a bit different-perhaps we could say it was a stretched out double," Miles laughed.

"Back a few years ago I would do double-header meetings all the time, competing at a day meeting first, then bolting off to a night fixture. But nowadays I'm trying to make life a bit easier!

"And I was flat out on the day, so I actually didn't take the first one to Maryborough myself - but I really did think she would go close. I was pretty confident."

Junior reinswoman Jordan Chibnall, who works for Miles, took six-year-old mare Whata Glimpse ( We Will See -Vera Mac ( Pacific Fella ) to the Maryborough meeting with her brother-in-law Mitchell Frost.

After starting well from the pole, Chibnall elected to take the sit behind race favorite Good Guy Mack (Mick Bellman). On the home corner it looked a race between the two-the question being would Whata Glimpse prove too strong when utilizing the sprint lane.

Chibnall urged her charge up the home straight and they got to the line with a three-metre advantage.

A little over six hours later, Miles tasted success when victorious with Highclere ( Art Major -Rhodium Castle ( Western Terror ) in the DNR Logistics Pace at Melton.

"It was blowing a gale and I decided to go forward with a little bit of trepidation. He'd been racing in stronger company and I gave him a big chance," Miles said.

Highclere, after leading, was challenged in the first lap by Trembita, who then in turn handed up to Silver Domino at the bell. In a slick piece of driving, Miles worked her way clear from the pegs and grabbed the one-one down the back.

Highclere zoomed to the front on the home corner and comfortably held on to beat Major Mal, who caught the eye and should be one for the blackbook.

"I was so happy for Jordan because her win on Whata Glimpse was her first for me. She is a hard worker, reliable and sensible, and she will continue to do well in the sport," Miles said.

"Jordan listens and learns quickly. Recently she has been picking up more outside drives as trainers are taking notice of her."

Miles, who has 16 in work, proudly dons the race colors of her late and great grandfather Alf Simons, who was a legend of the sport in his day.

"My mum Betty still comes out regularly to the stables a couple of times a week. I would be lost without her because she cleans the harness and takes on any other jobs that need doing," Miles said.

Betty Lewis, who trained and drove successfully, was an inspiration and role model for women in harness racing.

"She's still a big part of our operations-and brings morning tea which we love!" Miles said.

"We've been going along nicely in recent weeks and providing I'm weighing in and our runners are racing consistently, I'm as happy as can be."

Jordan Chibnall gets up the sprint lane to win with Whata Glimpse at Maryborough

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura