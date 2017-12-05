Day At The Track

6,700th winner in WA for women trainers

07:49 PM 05 Dec 2017 NZDT
Phil Coulson with the 1967 Perth Inter Dominion winner Binshaw
When Runaway Three won the last race at Pinjarra yesterday for driver Ryan Warwick and trainer Skye Bond he brought up a major milestone for women trainers in Western Australia.

It was the 6,700th winner in Western Australia for women trainers.

The first win for a woman trainer was a lady called Alice Olsen at Narrogin in April 1922 with a mare that went by the name of Julia.

A total of 2431 winners in Perth have been trained by women with the first of them going to the credit of Hilda Coulson with a horse called Wee Globe at Gloucester Park in January 1941.

Hilda Coulson was the mother of a seven year old boy at the time – that boy was Phil Coulson who trained and drove the 1967 Perth Inter Dominion winner Binshaw.

Significantly for yesterday’s successful trainer Skye Bond she will become just the fifth woman to have a starter in her own right in a Perth Inter Dominion final when Galactic Star faces the barrier on Friday night.

Skye was in a training partnership with her husband Greg when they started Can Return Fire in the 2012 Perth Inter Dominion final.

Alan Parker

