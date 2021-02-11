Milestone in honor of a great mate

Connor Clarke (right) catches up with his little buddy Hunter McBurnie

Teenage harness racing young gun Connor Clarke has always been able to see the opportunity in every challenge - and making his Group One driving debut last weekend was no different.

Despite the considerable pressure of his first metropolitan assignment, with a milestone Group One appearance, the 17-year-old's thoughts would not have been far away from a special mate and his family.

Connor and Hunter McBurnie, of Albury, became the best of buddies when the pair were thrown together in the worst of circumstances - starting their cancer treatment journeys in Melbourne's Royal Children's hospital around mid-2017.

Sadly 14-year-old Hunter lost his long battle with leukaemia two weeks ago and on the biggest of harness racing stages at Hunter Cup night, Connor got special permission to honor his mate, wearing a black and yellow armband in honor of Hunter and his favorite football team.

Connor had received the green light only the previous day to complete his engagements at TABCorp Park.

He drove his father Stephen's horse in Miss McGonagall (Modern Art-Fleur Delacour (Nicholas Branach) in the $100,000 Alabar Bloodstock Ladyship Cup. In a game effort, the mare finished fourth to Our Princess Tiffany (Chris Alford).



Connor Clarke with Miss McGonagall on their way to Melton

After overcoming his own cancer battle, Connor's character and his maturity well beyond his years has earnt him wide respect as a willing unofficial "ambassador" for childhood cancers.

"I think what he did on Saturday night was not only to honor his great little friend, but it was his way of trying to put it out there-a message that not everyone has a golden pathway in life," Connor's mum, Belinda said.

"We were first in the oncology ward at the hospital in July, 2017, and it was perhaps a month or two later when we met Hunter who was 10 years old then," she said.

"We are so proud of what Connor does to raise awareness because probably half of the youngsters we got to know in hospital during that time have passed away."

Connor was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a condition regarded as rare in children, and spent six months at the Royal Children's for chemotherapy and other treatment.

The Oncology Ward undoubtedly becomes its own little world for patients and their families, and Connor and Hunter were brought together through their love of gaming (and the countless "challenges" they waged) and their passion for AFL football. Connor is an Adelaide Crows fan, while Hunter was Richmond Tigers.

"Some of the Richmond players were terrific in visiting Hunter in hospital. Bachar Houli, Dusty Martin and Jack Riewoldt were regular visitors," Belinda said.

"Former Crows player Josh Jenkins, who's with Geelong now, was another who dropped in."

Connor received a few of his own surprises along the way. After meeting well-known Melbourne journalist and businessman Craig Hutchinson, the youngster was whisked away by limousine to the 2017 Crows v Richmond AFL Grand Final.

The Crocmedia boss rang Connor during a stint on live radio and asked what the youngster could see out his hospital window. Connor replied, "a very long vehicle", to which "Hutchy" told him to get out there in a hurry - it was waiting to take him to the footy!

The young "live wire" was a great mentor to younger patients, and did his best to keep Hunter and others upbeat while he was undergoing his own treatment.

Connor admitted that while he was in hospital, all he had in his head was to "get well and get back into harness racing".

The Make A Wish Foundation gifted Connor his own race sulky - the cart always has a yellow ribbon and Connor has another on his race helmet - to spread the message of hope and remembrance regarding childhood cancer.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura