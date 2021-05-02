Milestone magic

Driver Gavin Fitzpatrick secured 1600 wins when Jay Ok won the APG 4YO Final at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight.

Sydney reinsman Gavin Fitzpatrick is starting to build a common theme in his illustrious harness racing career.

He seems to be saving his major milestones for feature races.

Fitzpatrick brought up 1600 wins at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight when claiming the Australian Pacing Gold Four-Year-Old Consolation with Jay Ok.

Trained by his father, Harold Park Living Legend Paul Fitzpatrick, Jay Ok lowered his personal best time by almost two seconds when rating 1:50.7 to claim the $50,000 futurity.

Beginning from barrier seven, Fitzpatrick settled Jay Ok three back along the pegs.

Noted fast beginner Crunch Time dictated the slick pace in front, rolling through the first two quarters in 27.1 and 29.1 seconds.

The third split was 27.4 and Fitzpatrick was able angle Jay Ok into the clear around the home turn, producing a finishing burst in 27 flat to win by more than two metres.

Club Menangle Chairman Robert Marshall with stablehand Lucas Rando, Gavin Fitzpatrick and Alicia Flowers following Jay Ok's success.

Jay Ok, a son of A Rocknroll Dance out of Sportswriter mare Naevia, extended his record to eight wins in 24 starts and earnings of $91,960.

As for Fitzpatrick, who has the nickname ‘Group 1 Gav’, he brought up 1500 wins when successful in the 2018 Breeders Challenge Final at Menangle with Miss Halfpenny, on his birthday.

Race replay below:

By Amanda Rando for Harnesslink