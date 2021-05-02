Day At The Track

Milestone magic

10:25 PM 01 May 2021 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Jay Ok win.jpg
Driver Gavin Fitzpatrick secured 1600 wins when Jay Ok won the APG 4YO Final at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight.
Club Menangle

Sydney reinsman Gavin Fitzpatrick is starting to build a common theme in his illustrious harness racing career.

He seems to be saving his major milestones for feature races.

Fitzpatrick brought up 1600 wins at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight when claiming the Australian Pacing Gold Four-Year-Old Consolation with Jay Ok.

Trained by his father, Harold Park Living Legend Paul Fitzpatrick, Jay Ok lowered his personal best time by almost two seconds when rating 1:50.7 to claim the $50,000 futurity.

Beginning from barrier seven, Fitzpatrick settled Jay Ok three back along the pegs.

Noted fast beginner Crunch Time dictated the slick pace in front, rolling through the first two quarters in 27.1 and 29.1 seconds.

The third split was 27.4 and Fitzpatrick was able angle Jay Ok into the clear around the home turn, producing a finishing burst in 27 flat to win by more than two metres.

Club Menangle Chairman Robert Marshall with stablehand Lucas Rando, Gavin Fitzpatrick and Alicia Flowers following Jay Ok's success.

Jay Ok, a son of A Rocknroll Dance out of Sportswriter mare Naevia, extended his record to eight wins in 24 starts and earnings of $91,960.

As for Fitzpatrick, who has the nickname ‘Group 1 Gav’, he brought up 1500 wins when successful in the 2018 Breeders Challenge Final at Menangle with Miss Halfpenny, on his birthday.

Race replay below:

By Amanda Rando for Harnesslink

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Stakes record tied in Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
02-May-2021 10:05 AM NZST
$115,583 Dexter Cup to Incommunicado
02-May-2021 09:05 AM NZST
Five-bagger for Aaron Merriman
02-May-2021 09:05 AM NZST
Faraldo, Verruso victorious in amateur events
02-May-2021 08:05 AM NZST
Highalator back to winning form
02-May-2021 08:05 AM NZST
So Long Hanover says goodbye to the field
02-May-2021 08:05 AM NZST
First qualifiers held at Cumberland
02-May-2021 08:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News