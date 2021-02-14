Miller-Tetrick Challenge is Sunday

Pompano Beach, FL...February 13...In what has become a valued annual tradition at Pompano Park, harness racing Hall of Fame drivers Tim Tetrick and David Miller will, once again, team up with many of the best amateur drivers in the sport in the 2021 edition of the Tetrick-Miller Challenge, benefiting New Vocations and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The four race competition covers races two through five and adds a special flavor to the track's popular Pick-5 event, which features a $125,000 guaranteed pool beginning with the first race/

Miller and Tetrick have won a combined 25,205 races during their grand careers with owners benefiting to the tune of close to $500,000 million.

The last leg of the competition--the fifth race--will also be a milestone for Miller as it will be 77,777th career drive.

Reflecting on the importance of the competition, Miller related, "I have been most fortunate to be able to compete successfully in an industry I love so much. There are those children that have not been as fortunate as I and it's a great feeling to participate for the Make-A-Wish organization that does so much for the kids. It truly is an honor."

Tetrick reflected, "New Vocations is a place that takes care of many of our great equine athletes after their racing days are over. These horses give us everything they have every time they go behind the (starting) gate and New Vocations gives everything they have to make sure they (horses) have the retirement they deserve."

The event was created by the Florida Amateur Driving Club, that has donated well over $200,000 to worthwhile charitable charities since their inception as all drivers donate their earnings from purses to charity.

The $125,000 guaranteed pool for the Pick-5 comes after a pair of long-shots, William Star at 54 to 1 and Just Don't Wait at 26 to 1, won back-to-back races on Thursday night's program capped by a photo finish in the finale preventing one bettor from a payoff of over $30,000.

Sunday's program also features a carryover in the Pick-6 of $11,211.81 and a Super Hi-5 carryover of $3,918.23.

Post time is 7:20 p.m.