Day At The Track

Miller basking in the Sunshine State

04:42 AM 23 Mar 2021 NZDT
David Miller, harness racing
David Miller
USTA Photo

When trainer Ron Burke suggested to David Miller that Miller spend the winter at Florida's Pompano Park driving several horses for him, Miller decided against it, opting to remain in New Jersey and compete at The Meadowlands.

After the first full week of January, Miller reconsidered.

"The first night it got down below 20 (degrees) I called Ronnie up and said, you know what, I'll go to Florida," Miller said with a laugh.

Miller had spent several previous winters in Florida but drove infrequently during his visit. In his previous five winters in the Sunshine State, Miller raced a total of 29 times. This year at Pompano, Miller has made 356 starts, winning 92.

Wally Hennessey leads the driver standings with 161 wins during Pompano's winter meet, which began in November. Since the start of this year, Miller tops the list with his 92.

"I didn't know what to expect when I got here," said Miller, who was third in the winter standings at The Meadowlands when he departed for Florida. "People asked if I was going to drive every day, and I was like, yeah, I guess. Ronnie has like five horses here and I knew I was going to drive them. I've picked up drives and it's gone really well, way better than I expected. It's been a lot of fun."

In addition to racing, Miller has had the opportunity to spend time with his daughter Devan, who is working for Burke in Florida, as well as his daughter Leigha and 20-month-old grandson, who live in Florida.

Miller's stay in Florida will conclude at the end of March.

"It's been fantastic," he said. "I've really enjoyed it."

Wendy Ross, the U.S. Trotting Association's social media coordinator, recently caught up with Miller in Florida. Watch their "Down the Stretch" conversation here.

by Ken Weingartner, for the USTA

 

