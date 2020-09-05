Miller grabs back-to-back Stakes wins

ANDERSON, Ind.—September 4, 2020—Pacing colts and geldings, both freshmen and sophomore, took to the track for Indiana Sires Stakes harness racing action on Friday, September 4 at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.

While the two-year-olds raced their fourth round and the three-year-olds raced their fifth, driver/trainer LeWayne Miller was the common thread as he grabbed victories in both ages with freshman Jk Going West and sophomore Family Recipe. The first half of the stakes races saw wins from heavy favorites three-year-old Crook Boyzz and two-year-old What’s Your Beef.

Miller’s first victory provided an upset over a heavy favorite when he guided Jk Going West to his first Indiana Sires Stakes victory. While the betting public backed Brookview Bullet with Trace Tetrick, 10-1 Jk Going West dug in in the lane to reach the wire first and stop the clock in 1:52:0, establishing a new lifetime mark.

As the wings of the gate opened, Jk Going West called the shots and held them through the first quarter in 26:4 until PBR Street Gang with Sam Widger moved first-over to grab the lead through fractions of 54:4 and 1:24:1. As the field turned for home, Jk Going West dug in and began to bolster his lead on the pack, a fast-charging Brookview Bullet attacking from behind. The pair matched strides until the wire where Jk Going West was a head to the good and Brookview Bullet held on for a game second. Readyfortheladys with Peter Wrenn rallied from the back of the pack for third. Jk Going West paid $22.60 to win for his betting backers.

“He’s always been right there but I always knew he could get there,” Miller noted after the victory. “He had a tough go at it last time out, but I knew if things went his way he’d get it.”

Jk Going West is the son of Jk Endofanera -Southwest and was bred by the Silver Linden Farms. With his first win of the season out of seven starts, he now sports a lifetime bankroll of $49,183 for owners Bill Beechy and David Ferch.

Immediately following his first victory, Miller found the winner’s circle again, this time with three-year-old Family Recipe who earned his third straight victory as the betting public’s choice in 1:51:0

Family Recipe opted for a pocket trip when the gate opened following closely behind The Candyman Can with Sam Widger. Through fractions of 26:3, 55:2 and 1:23:4, Family Recipe sat patiently while his competitors made moves from the outside on the leaders. Digging in through a competitive stretch battle, Family Recipe surged forward and crossed the wire a length ahead of his competitors. The Candyman Can held on for second while Dojea Gizmo with Peter Wrenn staged a late rally for third. Family Recipe paid $5.00 to win.

“He’s definitely stronger this year,” Miller shared about the gelding. “He has a much better attitude and he keeps getting better with every start.”

The son of Always A Virgin -Tia Maria Hanover has now won five of 19 lifetime starts, boasting a lifetime bankroll of $131,980 for owners LeWayne Miller, Arnold Maners, Joseph Vierra and the Never 2 Late Stables. Family Recipe was bred by Lyndar Stables.

The earlier stakes races of the night kicked off with a win from three-year-old gelding Crook Boyzz, earning back-to-back stakes wins in 1:50:3. In a near gate-to-wire fashion, Crook Boyzz with Brandon Bates stopped the clock over a length in front, paying $4.40 to win. Sawyer’s Desire with Trace Tetrick held on for second and Always And Again with Sam Widger rallied for third. Crook Boyzz, the son of Always A Virgin-Magic Moments, is owned by Robert Esposito and Brett Selby.

In the first event for the two-year-old pacing colts and geldings, heavy favorite What’s Your Beef rebounded in stakes action in 1:51:3 with Trace Tetrick at the lines. After securing a seat in the pocket, What’s Your Beef quickly made an attack on the leader and held that lead until he reached the wire over two lengths to the good, paying $2.80 to win at the betting windows. Tj’s Indy Pacer with Sam Widger rallied for second and Aracache Can Dance with Peter Wrenn held on for third. The son of Jk Endofanera-Kats Treasure, What’s Your Beef is owned by W Donovan, Joe Sbrocco, Kirk Nichols and Jaf Racing.

Harrah's Hoosier Park will host Derby day festivities on Saturday, September 5 as well as a 13-race card with an adjusted 7:10 pm post time.