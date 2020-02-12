Miller reaches 8,500 career wins

Brett Miller is congratulated by Miami Valley Racing Operations Manager Helen Carlo and Race Secretary Gregg Keidel on reaching both the 8500 wins and $90,000,000 earnings plateaus on Tuesday afternoon.

LEBANON, OH - Harness racing driver Brett Miller reached a pair of milestones on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 11) at Miami Valley Raceway, winning for the 8,500th time since beginning his sulky career in 1991 and surpassing $90 million in purse earnings with the horses he has driven.

The 46-year-old Miller, who returned to his native Ohio roots at the beginning of 2019 after a decade stint as one of the top drivers on the East Coast, is enjoying another banner season in 2020. Following up on a 518 win campaign in his first year on the Miami Valley, Scioto Downs and Hollywood Dayton circuit, Brett has triumphed 51 times already this year. The cousin of Hall Of Famer David Miller has exceeded $5 million in purse earnings in nine of the last ten years.

Miller's landmark score came in a conditioned/claiming event behind Motor City Man, owned by Jeannette Conrad and trained by Greg Henderson. Three races later Brett was back in the winner's circle having guided Majestic Player A to victory in the featured $24,000 Open Handicap Trot.

Majestic Player A, making just his second United States start since being imported from Australia, scored a very impressive triumph in Miami Valley’s $24,000 Open Trot on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 11). His open lengths 1:53.2 tally represents the quickest trotting mile of the current meet which began on January 3.

It was the first time that driver Brett Miller, who earlier on the card recorded his 8,500th win and surpassed the $90 million purse earnings plateau, has sat behind the 6-year-old gelded son of Majestic Son and he was duly impressed. “He looked good on paper, but raced even better than it looked,” Miller smiled. “I didn’t rush him out of the gate, but when I asked him for ‘go’, he had plenty! The new owners have themselves a real nice horse.”

Those new owners are Jeffrey Fought, Brian Carsey and Casey Myers, who purchased him abroad after noticing his 15 victories out of 29 lifetime starts Down Under. Walter Haynes Jr. is training Majestic Player A, who surpassed $100,000 in converted U.S. dollars with this score.

Walter White (Jeremy Smith) set the early pace, hitting the first two timing stations in :28.1 and :57.2 before the winner decided to take charge just prior to the 1:25.1 third quarter clocking.

In other Tuesday matinee action, three divisions of the second leg of the R. J. Brown trotting late closer decided the finalists for a $20,000 championship tilt next week. Winners of the $12,000 splits were The Bombean (Tyler Smith, 1:59.3, $6.00), Mary Mag Delene (Hugh Beatty, 1:58, $6.40) and B Three Seven (Beatty, 1:57.2, $13.40).

Others who also qualified for the final are This Man Raps, Ms Toni, LaDolfina, Avalon, DC Mr Dominator and Stone Cold Blue. Pier Hanover and Docs Swan Song are also eligible should any of the top nine money winners in the series fail to enter the final.

A pair of final elimination heats in the Survivor Series for $5000 claiming mares were also contested. Nice Trip (Jason Brewer) captured the first division in 1:54.2 with Allspeedallthetime (Miller) victorious in the other, clocked in 1:55.4.

Joining that pair in the $15,000 series championship on February 18 will be Rock The Baby, Over Speeding, Desires Lady, Jetstream Johnnie, Love Love Me Do, American Sweet Pea, Lucky Seven Oflodi and Endeavors Ladyluck.