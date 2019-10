Millies Possesion has been scratched from the Breeders Crown

Harnessracing.com has reported that harness racing trainer Jim Campbell confirmed Monday afternoon that Millies Possesion has been scratched out of Saturday’s $500,000 Breeders Crown final at Woodbine Mohawk Park after suffering a broken coffin bone in her left front foot.

