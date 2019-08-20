Millies Possession sweeps, sets stakes record

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 19, 2019 -- Undeterred by her upset loss in the Hambletonian Oaks final, Millies Possession completed her harness racing sweep of Pennsylvania Sires Stake preliminary legs Monday at The Meadows -- blazing to a stakes record 1:52.4 to boot. Grimmie Hanover took the other division of the $164,002 stake for 3-year-old filly trotters known as the Stenographer.

Millies Possession ripped off wins in her first eight starts this year -- indeed, the first eight races of her career, as she was unraced at 2 -- and was sent off the even-money favorite in the Oaks final, where she fell to When Dovescry. But the Stenographer field was no match for Fashion Farms' homebred daughter of Possess The Will -Fashion Athena.

She got away a leisurely fourth for Dexter Dunn but picked off horses at her will, drawing off to win by 5-3/4 lengths. Nomo Volo and early leader Personal Paradise completed the ticket. The time knocked a tick from the previous stake mark established by Livinthefastlane in 2015, and it also is the fastest this year by a sophomore filly trotter on a five-eighths-mile track.

"She had gone hard up to the front her last two starts," said winning trainer Jim Campbell. "But Dexter knows her, and he felt confident they were rolling along enough that he could just take his time. I credit Dexter for sensing how the race was going. He knew how to race her."

Millies Possession, who now has banked $347,018, will next race in the Sept. 7 PASS championship at The Meadows. On that date, the track will host all four $250,000 finals and all four $50,000 consolations for 3-year-olds.

Grimmie Hanover was raging with trot through the final turn but needed a path to victory. Corey Callahan found it for her in the Lightning Lane, and she poured through to triumph in 1:54.4. Fade Into You rallied wide for second, 2-1/4 lengths back, with Magical Beliefs third.

"She's a nice filly who's kind of been in some bad spots," Callahan said. "She probably wasn't really ready for the Oaks, but I think those miles did her good. She put forth a good effort today."

Grimmie Hanover

Jeff Cullipher trains the daughter of Cantab Hall -Girlie Tough and owns with Pollack Racing LLC.

$40,000 PA Stallion Series -- 3-Year-Old Filly Trotters

In Monday's subfeature, Jezzys Legacy was parked the first quarter before crossing over but still prevailed easily for Tim Tetrick in 1:55, 4 lengths better than Southwind Storm. Keystone Abbey completed the ticket.

Ray Schnittker, who trains the daughter of Donato Hanover -Jezzy and owns with Little E, Ted Gewertz and Mary Ramsey Arnold, said his filly has bigger things in mind this week.

"I figured she was 1-5, and they were all kind of waiting for her," Schnittker said. "She was supposed to win, and she did, so it was nice. She'll come back Saturday in an elimination of the Hudson Trot at Yonkers. She's good on a half, so if we get a good draw, we'll be all right."

Spring In Paris grabbed the early lead, survived a mild shuffle and rallied late to score in 1:56.2 for Aaron Merriman, trainer Steve LeBlanc and owners LeBlanc Racing Inc., Glenn Dyke and Douglas Johnson. The first-over Hanovers Best was second, beaten a length, while Joplin earned show. It was the first win in several months for the daughter of Explosive Matter -French Doll, who rolled up six victories early in the season.

"She tailed off a little bit. She lost her sharpness in mid-season," LeBlanc said. "The competition was a little stiffer, too. But now she's starting to regain her sharpness."

Elsewhere on the card, Barn Girl soared over $800,000 in career earnings with her front-end victory in the $20,000 Open 1 Handicap Trot. Merriman piloted the 7-year-old daughter of Cash Hall -Turquoise Sweetie for trainer Bill Bercury and owner Renee Bercury.

Merriman collected four wins on the 14-race card while Dave Palone bagged three, including a pair for trainer Ron Burke.

Live racing continues Tuesday at The Meadows, first post 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association