Million Dollar Gem wins in America

12:02 PM 16 Dec 2019 NZDT
Million Dollar Cam's star harness racing daughter Million Dollar Gem, who was bred and raised by Yirribee Pacing Stud, won her first race at Yonkers, New York last Thursday night (December 12).

Starting from the No 6 gate, the six-year-old mare led and dictated terms from the outset to win by three lengths in 1:55.8. The victory boosted her lifetime earnings to more than $US90,000.

Another daughter of Million Dollar Cam, Cams Pearl, notched her second win at Wagga on Saturday night (December 14), rating a career-best 1:58.3 over 1740 metres.

Caribbean Blaster was represented by another new winner in the three-year-old colt The Handsome One, who posted his maiden success at Canberra on Sunday night (December 15).

Meanwhile, Lombo Pocket Watch left a very impressive winner at Narrogin (WA) in Arie, who scored a runaway win in restricted company.

Million Dollar Cam, Caribbean Blaster and Lombo Pocket Watch are all members of the Yirribee Pacing Stud sire roster for the 2019/20 season. The line-up also includes the Australasian greats Lazarus and Lennytheshark and the highly credentialled American stallions Fear The Dragon and Warrawee Needy.

 

By Peter Wharton

