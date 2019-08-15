Day At The Track

Million-dollar winners headline $200,000 Prix d'Ete

03:52 AM 15 Aug 2019 NZST
2019 Prix D'Ete logo (High Res).jpg

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Million-dollar winner's Jimmy Freight and This Is The Plan headline a field of eight four-year-old harness racing pacers that will do battle in the $200,000C Prix d'Ete Sunday afternoon at the Hippodrome 3R.

The post position draw for the Grand Circuit race will take place Thursday at 12:00 noon at a special press conference at the racetrack.

One of the richest races in North America restricted to just four-year-olds, the Prix d'Ete dates back to 1966 at Blue Bonnets Raceway in Montreal. Over the years many world champions won the prestigious race. The stakes race ended when Blue Bonnets closed in 1992 and was revived by the Quebec Jockey Club in 2014.

Here are the eight horses, trainers and drivers in alphabetical order.

Casimir Richie P Trainer- Dr. Ian Moore, Driver - Sylvain Filion

Done Well Trainer - Ron Burke, Driver - Bob McClure

Hitman Hill Trainer - Chris Oakes, Driver - Eric Goodell

Jimmy Freight Trainer - Richard Moreau, Driver - Louis Philippe Roy

Pretty Handsome Trainer - Andrew McCabe, Driver - Trevor Henry

The Downtown Bus Trainer - Jeff Gillis, Driver - Daniel Dube

This Is The Plan Trainer - Ron Burke, Driver - Daniel Dube

Turbo Hill Trainer - Chris Oakes, Driver - Hunter Oakes

A record 16 horses entered the Prix d'Ete and only the top eight money earners in 2019 make it into the race. The remaining eight horses that did not get in the race will receive their nomination fees back. They are American History, Kiwi Talkin, Pedro Hanover, Shnitzledosomethin, Springsteen, Stock, Talotcreekwhiskey and Thor De Vie.

There will be two coupled entries in the race. Done Well and This Is The Plan from the Ron Burke Stable and Hitman Hill and Turbo Hill, both of whom are co-owned by Tom Hill.

Also, on Sunday at H3R will be the third round of the Breeders Cup Series for three-year-old pacing colts and fillies. Post time Sunday is 1:00 pm. For more information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.

From the Quebec Jockey Club

