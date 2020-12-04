Millionaire Dream Out Loud N seeks 7th straight

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 3, 2020 -- He may have lost a bit of the speed that helped him win more than $1 million, but at 13, Dream Out Loud N is as game as they come. In fact, he'll be seeking his seventh straight harness racing victory Friday at The Meadows. The Bettor's Delight -Nothin Butadreamer gelding leaves from post 5, race 9, with Brady Brown driving for trainer Zach Tackett and owner My Buddy Stables.

Dream Out Loud N began racing in the U.S. at 4 when he was brought here by the late Joe Muscara, one of the most astute, prolific and successful importers of New Zealand talent. It was for Muscara Racing Stable in 2016 that he enjoyed his best year, banking $173,415. Although he finished third in two legs of the Levy series, he has no real signature wins on his card. Rather, throughout his career, he's always shown up, getting big checks in rich races.

But as he began to drift downward through classes, he caught the attention of Tackett, who remembered watching the horse race years before.

"When I worked for Nifty Norman, I saw him win in 1:48.3 with a broken hopple," recalls Tackett, who learned the business from his grandfather, Ohio-based owner/trainer Clarence Gillum. "He was one of the best horses out there."

And, as many horsemen, Tackett is especially fond of the offspring of Bettor's Delight .

"He's my all-time favorite sire, so I look high and low for horses by him. When you take Bettor's Delight and add the durability of a New Zealand horse, that's how you get a horse like this guy. I tell everybody: If you have a barn full of Bettor's Delights, you'll never be broke."

Thus, when Tackett and My Buddy Stables noticed that the old boy was racing for a $10,000 tag Nov. 8 at Harrah's Philadelphia, they grabbed him.

Friday's race will be career start 256 for Dream Out Loud N, but he has fewer physical issues than most warhorses.

"He has one bad suspensory up front, but the rest of him is pretty solid," Tackett says. "He's had it so long that it's something he just goes with.

"He's a ball of energy. Every day, he's sitting at the front of the gate. He's the first one screaming for his lunch. He's truly a pleasure. Horses like him help people like me."

Dream Out Loud N as a yearling

On Friday, Dream Out Loud will race as a $12,500 claimer, and Tackett knows he might make an attractive claim at that price. Still, he's comfortable with the possibility of losing the gallant gelding.

"If he races in higher classes, it will put a lot more stress on his body," Tackett says. "I want to keep him where he's confident and winning. That's where he needs to be to flourish like he has been."

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association