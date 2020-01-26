Day At The Track

Millionaire-in-waiting takes $40,000 Open

06:47 PM 26 Jan 2020 NZDT
YONKERS, NY, Saturday, January 25, 2020 -- Millionaire-in-waiting Smalltownthrowdown (Dan Dube, $28.20) parlayed from the pocket Saturday night (Jan. 25th), winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing $40,000 Open Handicap Trot.

In the game from assigned post position No. 3, Smalltownthrowdown sat behind Now's the Moment (Jason Bartlett) as that one made the lead before a :27.4 opening quarter-mile and after a nasty break by Yes (Brent Holland).

It was between a :58.1 intermission and 1:27 three-quarters when 7-10 favorite Melady's Monet (George Brennan) commenced and concluded a weak, first-over bid. With the fave done, Now's the Moment opened a pair of lengths in and out of the final turn. However, he couldn't close the sale as Smalltownthrowdown edged out and by.

The final margin was a length-and-a-quarter in a season's-best 1:56, with eight-holer Swansea (Austin Siegelman) closing for third. Melady's Monet and Lean Hanover (Jim Marohn Jr.) settled for the minors.

For fifth choice Smalltownthrowdown, a 7-year-old statebred Cash Hall gelding co-owned (as Allard Racing) by (trainer) Rene Allard, Yves Sarazin, VIP Internet Stable and Bruce Soulsby, it was his second win in three seasonal starts (career 28-for-85, $998,223). The exacta paid $142.50, the triple returned $947 and the superfecta paid $3,015.

Allard didn't do much wrong, winning with four of his six Saturday starters.

The week's marquee pace, a $35,000 Preferred Handicap Pace, was won by a down-the-road (:27.3, :57.3, 1:25.2, 1:53.2) Tookadiveoffdipper (Jordan Stratton, $16).

