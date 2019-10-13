Millionaire trotter goes to En Solitaire

New Macca Lodge trotting stallion En Solitaire will have millionaire trotter One Over Kenny as one of the broodmares on his serving list this spring.

One Over Kenny, the winner of thirty two races and $1,098,007.00 is owned by Lex and Heather Williams.

“Lex inspected him and liked what he saw,” said Macca Lodge’s Brent McIntyre.

One Over Kenny won two Group One Rowe Cups, the National Trot and New Zealand Trotting Championship twice, and she won six races in Australia including the Group One 2007 Australasian Trotters Championship.

As a broodmare, all of her six foals of racing age have won races, including One Over Da Moon (22), Ultimate Stride (6), One Over Da Stars (5) and One Over Da Skye (5).

En Solitaire is the first of super sire Ready Cash’s male offspring to be available to New Zealand breeders.

He’s out of the Love You mare Ushuaia Wood and is bred on the same cross as super star trotters Bold Eagle and Face Time Bourbon. Bold Eagle has won forty five of his sixty six starts and his wins include twenty Group One victories. He’s won 4.6 million euros. Face Time Bourbon is the winner of fifteen of his seventeen starts and has banked 652,150 euros.

Bold Eagle will make his North American debut in the 2019 Breeders Crown at Woodbine Mohawk Park later this month.

En Solitaire will stand on farm for $1,500 + GST.

“He’s a real nice type – a beautiful horse” said McIntyre.

McIntyre is also excited about having semen available at Macca Lodge for Dragon Again stallion Fear The Dragon.

He won five of his eleven starts as a two year old, pacing 1-50.4.

He came into his own as a three year old and raced against an outstanding crop including Downbytheseaside.

His biggest win at three was in the $1 million North American Cup in which he defeated Downbytheseaside and Huntsville and pacing his life time record of 1-48.8.

He ended his career with seventeen wins from twenty seven starts and banked $1.5 million.

“When I was over in America I went to see the guy that owns him and saw the horse’s foals. His stock are outstanding.”

The young sire has received tremendous support in Ohio, with 140 mares booked in each of his first two seasons.

His first Australian foals are due to be born this spring.

“He was a very very good horse and he’s got all the credentials to be a good stallion. He’s the best credentialed stallion we’ve ever had here. We’ve got thirty five mares booked and hopefully we’ll get fifty.”

Fear The Dragon will stand for $4,500 + GST on a positive test or $6,000 + GST on a live foal.