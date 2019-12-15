Millionairess retires a winner

Mach It A Par is honored in the winner's circle

YONKERS, NY, Friday, December 13, 2019--Mach it a Par (Jason Bartlett, $2.80) went out a winner Friday night (Dec. 13th).

The millionairess harness racing pacing mare, profiled earlier this week, handily notched career win No. 53 at her second home, Yonkers Raceway.

Undeterred by pouring rain and a pared-down field of five rivals in the $22,000, second-race pace, odds-on Mach it a Par--from post position No. 2--retook early from Bellatricks (Brent Holland). She eventually widened in a 'sloppy' 1:54.1. The final margin was 4½ lengths over Annabeth (Jordan Stratton), with Bellatricks, Line Dancer (Eric Goodell) and Jewels Forreal (Matt Kakaley) rounded out the payees.

For Mach it a Par, a 9-year-old daughter of Mach Three co-owned by D'Elegance Stable IX, Carmen Iannacone, T L P Stable and the Gandolfo Stables and trained by Richard Banca, it was her seventh win in 36 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $8.90, the triple returned $27.40 and the superfecta paid $9,150.

Mach it a Par ended her career with 182 starts, 53 wins, 29 seconds and 30 thirds ($1,152,767). The plan is for the lass to be bred to a to-be-determined New York stallion,

After her final race night, Mach it a Par was given an official sendoff in the paddock, surrounded by her connections and racing officials and complete with congratulatory sign.

Bartlett, meanwhile, won five of the night's 11 races to grab a six-win lead (423-417) over the idle George Brennan with three programs left in the local season.