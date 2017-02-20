Milliondollar Lux wins Geza Sennyey Memorial

February 18, 2017 - Trainer Emil Csordas teamed veteran, and 9/1 odds, Milliondollar Lex (11m Ganymede -Dadaumpa Jet- Supergill ) to a 1.17.5kr timed harness racing victory in today’s featured Geza Sennyey Memorial (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart). The Sun Systems Kft and Laura Pekker owned winner, pictured on this cold late afternoon, bested 10/1 Rinette Streamline (10f Kashner Hanover -Keys Praise- Prakas ) and driver Csaba Lakatos and 19.2/1 Orderly (10f Yankee Glide -Dearest Darling- Ultra Decal ) reined by trainer Attila Budai.

Other action in the program included the several interesting winners:

Szacharin (6f Vanito -Inzulin) for trainer/driver Istvan Papp and Gyolai Racing Kft. in the 600,000Huf purse Globus DIJ raced over 1900 meters autostart, timed in 1.19.9kr;

Timoko RL (4m Doctor Sugar RL -Triestina) in the 400,000Huf purse Erika DIJ (1900 meters autostart) timed in 1.20.7kr for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas and owner Airzoom d.o.o;

Rosamundi (9f Chipmate -Kama Sutra) for co-owner/driver Jozsef Karai and trainer Csaba Lakatos, timed in 1.21.6kr winning the 360,000Huf Mother's Song Handicap raced over 1800 meters autostart.

Next weekend Kincsem Park will zone in, as will most of Europe, on the Gr. I International Grand Prix de France, the final leg of the Triple Crown of France, as part of their simulcast offering.