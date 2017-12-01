Day At The Track

€90,000 Prix de Picardie at Vincennes

02:40 AM 01 Dec 2017 NZDT
Mindyourvalue, harness racing
Mindyourvalue
Le Trot Photo

November 29, 2017 - Yoann Lebourgeois drove 7.2/1 Mindyourvalue WF (4g Hovding Lavec-Mind Your Business) to a 1.13.6kr timed victory in today’s  harness racing Quinte+ Prix de Picardie (purse €90,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) at Paris-Vincennes. This Robert Bergh trainee is owned by Christer Englund and the winner bested 9/2 Direct Way (4g Quaker Jet-Queen Flore) handled by Anthony Barrier for trainer Philippe Allaire. 27/1 Diable de Vauvert (4m Prince d’Espace-Pop Star) was third for David Thomain. 15/1 Dream de Nilrem and 1.8/1 Rajesh Face were the next pair to the line creating a €6,755 payoff for a €2 play.

Other winners on the Vincennes program included 17/1 Ezio Josselyn (3m Prodigious-Lezira Josselyn) for driver Bjorn Goop in the €60,000 Prix Jean Maurice Beteau. Ronny Kuiper is the trainer of the 1.15.8kr timed Ezio Josselyn.

The €58,000 Prix de Bouville went to 1.12.8kr timed (over 2175 meters) and 2.3/1 odds Callijo Delbi (5g Rieussec-Joliette de Manvez) reined by Matthieu Abrivard for owner/trainer H.N. Bihel.

Two year olds were on display in two divisions of the (€38,000 A Division and €35,000 B Division) Prix des Anemones  each raced over 2200 meters. Groupe A went to 1.18.1kr timed and 3.8/1 odds Fantastic Life (2f Prodigious-True Life) driven by Jean Philippe Dubois for his Ecurie Victoria Dreams. The B groupe went to 1.17kr timed and 3.1/1 odds Flower Power (2f Love You-Ornella Rainbow).

Thomas H. Hicks

 

 

